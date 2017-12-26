Facts So Romantic On Culture

10 Popular Nautilus Magazine Stories of 2017

Posted By Brian Gallagher on Dec 26, 2017

Dive in: From democracy-damaging media to willpower to the holographic universe, here are some of the most-read Nautilus stories of 2017.Illustration by Irene Rinaldi

What did the unconscious part of the mind say to the conscious part? This isn’t so much the start of a science gag as a perennial scientific mystery—one that the novelist Cormac McCarthy, in his first-ever work of non-fiction, “The Kekulé Problem,” confronted in Nautilus this year. It was one of our most-read stories of 2017.

As the New Yorker put it, the essay is “studded with suggestive details about the anatomy of the human larynx, what happens to dolphins under anesthesia, and the origins of the click sounds in Khoisan languages.” The kind of story, in other words, that’s right up our alley.

Here’s that, plus a selection, in chronological order, of some of our other most-read stories of the year. From democracy-damaging media to willpower to the holographic universe, here they are:


Against Willpower

Willpower is a dangerous, old idea that needs to be scrapped.

— Carl Erik Fisher, February 2017


Raising the American Weakling

There are two very different interpretations of our dwindling grip strength.

— Tom Vanderbilt, February 2017


New Evidence for the Strange Idea that the Universe Is a Hologram

The universe could contain its vast volume within a surface.

— Brian Koberlein, February 2017


Darwin Was a Slacker and You Should Be Too

Many famous scientists have something in common—they didn’t work long hours.

— Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, March 2017


Is Matter Conscious?

Why the central problem in neuroscience is mirrored in physics.

— Hedda Hassel Mørch, April 2017


The Kekulé Problem

Where did language come from?

— Cormac McCarthy, April 2017


Why Poverty Is Like a Disease

Emerging science is putting the lie to American meritocracy.

— Christian H. Cooper, April 2017


Why Your Brain Hates Other People

And how to make it think differently.

— Robert Sapolsky, June 2017


Modern Media Is a DoS Attack on Your Free Will

How the attention economy is subverting our decision-making and our democracy.

— Brian Gallagher, September 2017


What Boredom Does to You

The science of the wandering mind.

— Manoush Zomorodi, October 2017


Brian Gallagher is the editor of Facts So Romantic, the Nautilus blog. Follow him on Twitter @brianga11agher.

Get the Nautilus newsletter

The newest and most popular articles delivered right to your inbox!


Most Recent Entries

See All

Current Issue

See Full Issue

Trust_HERO
Join the Discussion

Related Issue

055: Trust

The essential ingredient

See Full Issue

Related Facts So Romantic