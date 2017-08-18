Facts So Romantic On Biology

30 Weirdly Fascinating Health and Body Facts

Posted By Ellie Summers & Brian Gallagher on Aug 20, 2017

The camera doesn’t often linger on all the severed heads in Game of Thrones. But if it did, might we see some sign of awareness—at least for a few seconds? A human head doesn’t lose consciousness until after about four seconds, post-decapitation. That’s resiliency of a kind. And the acid in your stomach? Strong enough to dissolve razorblades. It’s not a stretch to imagine that, if the torture-loving Northerner Ramsay Bolton knew this, he’d make use of it.

Two facts down, 28 more to go. How many are there that you already know?

