A Complicated Question





Asaf Hanuka is an Israeli illustrator and comic book artist, notable for his autobiographical comics “The Realist.” He is twin brother of illustrator Tomer Hanuka. Together with his twin he co-created “Bipolar,” an experimental comic book series that was nominated for the Ignatz awards. Tomer and Asaf currently collaborate on a graphic fiction called “The Divine,” written by Boaz Lavie, to be released in 2015 in both English and French.





This article was originally published in our “Nothingness” issue in August, 2014.