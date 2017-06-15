Resume Reading — The Multiverse of 1686

Close
Culture  History

The Multiverse of 1686

Speculation on multiple universes goes back farther than you might think.

By Steven Nadler & Ben Nadler June 15, 2017
Excerpted from HERETICS! The Wondrous (and Dangerous) Beginnings of Modern Philosophy by Steven Nadler and Ben Nadler. Copyright…By Steven Nadler & Ben Nadler

Excerpted from HERETICS! The Wondrous (and Dangerous) Beginnings of Modern Philosophy by Steven Nadler and Ben Nadler. Copyright © 2017 by Princeton University Press. Reprinted by permission.

Also in History  

The Common Genius of Lincoln and Einstein

By Andrew O'Hehir

Abraham Lincoln would still be remembered today as a self-taught prairie prodigy and an astute political operator who crushed the Confederate uprising, even without the Gettysburg Address, the Emancipation Proclamation, and the end of slavery. Albert Einstein would still be...READ MORE

Issue 049

The Absurd

Explore This Issue

Join the Discussion

Related Articles: