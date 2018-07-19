Resume Reading — Do Religious People Really Have a Problem with Evolution?

Close
 
Ideas  Sociology

Do Religious People Really Have a Problem with Evolution?

My journey into the middle ground of the science-religion culture war.

By Jordan Collver July 19, 2018
Also in Sociology   Why Are US Presidential Elections So Close? By Oliver Roeder It’s not hard to find close elections.…By Jordan Collver










My Evolution: Living Along the Spectrum of Science & Religion is © of SRES and Jordan Collver, 2018.

The comic was created by Jordan Collver as part of a media fellowship run by The Centre for Science, Knowledge and Belief in Society in 2017, and features research from the Science and Religion: Exploring the Spectrum project. The project was funded by the Templeton Religion Trust and involved researchers from Newman University, the University of Kent, York University (Canada), Kent State University, and the British Library.

For more information about the research go to www.sciencereligionspectrum.org or find the project on Twitter @scirelspec

Issue 062

Systems

Explore This Issue

Join the Discussion

Related Articles: