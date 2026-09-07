After an 8-Year Journey, Orbiters Are About to Give Us a Fresh Look at Mercury

The BepiColombo twin orbiters built by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) first set off for Mercury on October 20, 2018, and have now arrived at the solar system’s smallest planet—just a little worse for wear.
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An unexpected glitch back in 2024 forced the conjoined spacecraft to take a different route to Mercury, delaying its arrival by more than six months and putting our summer road trips into serious perspective.
After undergoing a delicate separation operation to split into two probes that will orbit Mercury, BepiColombo is tasked with studying the form, interior, structure, geology, and composition of the closest planet to the sun, as well as taking a close-up look at the craters on its surface.
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Investigations undertaken through BepiColombo will include studying Mercury’s exosphere, magnetosphere, and the origin of the planet’s magnetic field. There should also be time to test Einstein's theory of general relativity.
As the twin orbiters start their work, here’s a look back at photos NASA has already captured of this mysterious planet.