What are male bumblebees even for?

Queen bees control the fertilization of their eggs with diploid females becoming workers who gather food and the cheaper-to-produce haploid males becoming drones. Traditionally, these males were thought to only contribute the genetic material necessary to kickstart a new colony, earning them the dismissive nickname “flying sperm bags.” But now a new study published in Royal Society Open Science suggests they may be much more important.

Prior to this study, just one other investigation (by Sydney Cameron, now at the University of Illinois), probed the role males play in bumblebee colonies and found they shared in the brood care of their siblings. It piqued the curiosity of a team of entomologists from the University of California, Riverside, so they snapped some thermal photos of bumblebee nests. The images showed males poised over the brood in an “incubation posture.” This allows them to make contact with eggs while they work their muscles, generating heat.

“I was quite surprised to see them incubating,” study author Meghan Moore said in a statement. “In the literature, they say the males’ only purpose is to be ‘flying bags of sperm,’ that their only purpose is to mate with queens. But our research, and Sydney’s, shows this just isn’t true.”

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To investigate further, the team set up some artificial bumblebee colonies back in the lab. Each colony started with an already mated queen (as they do in the wild). To these the team added either one, three, five, or zero additional male bumblebees. Then they watched, for roughly a month, occasionally peeking inside with thermal cameras.

They found that the males who went into incubation mode had hotter thoraxes (by as much as seven degrees Fahrenheit). Curiously, their incubation temp was still lower than the average queen’s, which the researchers think might be to protect their sperm cells.

They also discovered that the presence of males ramped up bee production. “Queens with males in their nests began laying eggs twice as fast, and they end up with up to 1.5 times more brood,” Moore said. “This is an important result at a time when bumblebee populations are threatened by pollution and habitat loss.”

There were a couple of caveats, however. In the wild, colonies start as a women’s only club, with queens and workers and no males. Additionally, the males in the lab-created colonies were prevented from leaving, which they tend to do under natural conditions.

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“It is possible these males helped as much as they did because there weren’t female workers in the nests we created for this study,” Moore explained. “Though we don’t think lack of females caused what we saw. In a smaller study we observed males doing some caring even in the presence of female workers.”

In other words, we can probably stop calling them “flying bags of sperm.”

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Lead Image: Ryan Hodnett / Wikimedia Commons