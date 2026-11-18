You can’t turn your head without seeing an advertisement for Grand Theft Auto VI. The ad blitz is reaching a crescendo because the highly anticipated eighth installment in the Rockstar Games franchise drops tomorrow, 13 years after the release of its predecessor, GTA V. And after such a long wait, the pressure to deliver is sky high.

After all, GTA V featured a meticulous and immersive recreation of Los Angeles (called Los Santos) based on field research, satellite maps, census data, and more. And Rockstar’s remarkable level of detail has stood the test of time, with many players returning to the game while they wait for the sequel. Climate scientists are apparently no different. In a new study published in Geoscience Communication, a team of researchers used the fictional city of Los Santos to model rising sea levels.

Read more: “Playing Video Games Makes Us Fully Human”

“Many games have now advanced graphically to such an extent that they can reproduce real-world locations almost true-to-life,” study author Paul Nörenberg of Germany’s University of Potsdam said in a statement. “The city is a near-exact replica of the real-life Los Angeles, with all its famous landmarks, neighborhoods, and urban and coastal features.”

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So Nörenberg and his colleague Hugues Lantuit of the Alfred Wegener Institute inundated the digital city with a series of floods designed to mimic encroaching sea levels under various scenarios based on projections from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “In one scenario, greenhouse gas emissions were significantly reduced by robust climate action, and in another, emissions remained high,” Lantuit explained.

The high-emission scenario showed the surrounding coastline creeping into Los Santos and water levels rising almost eight feet by the year 2100. By the simulated year 2300, the water level rose another nine feet, knocking out the city’s sewage treatment plants and gasworks, before finally topping out at almost 27 feet by the year 2500. According to their analysis, close to seven percent of Los Santos was lost to the ocean.

The scenario where emissions come under tighter control was a little less dire. In those simulations, the water level only rose seven to nine feet by the year 2500 with a land loss hovering around two percent. Under this model, coastal towns and beaches suffered the brunt of the damage, but key infrastructure located farther inland remained untouched (good news for fans of GTA V’s airport quests).

The researchers also compared their simulations of a flooded Los Santos to models of scientifically documented flood risks in the real City of Angels. They were a close match. “The virtual environment of GTA V is therefore not only visually reminiscent of Los Angeles. Its landscape is precise and detailed enough to be used for a scientific analysis of climate impacts,” Lantuit said.

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Why, though, focus on a made-up city like Los Santos in the first place?

According to the team, simulating environments people have an emotional attachment to may make the effects of climate change more tangible to them. “If this familiar, personally explored virtual landscape changes, players can engage with the effects of climate change on an emotional level,” Nörenberg said. “This can bridge a gap in a way that conventional visualizations, such as models or maps, struggle to achieve.”

It’s possible people have a stronger attachment to a fictional (albeit accurate) representation of a city than they do the real thing. It may sound bleak, but GTA V is the second best-selling video game of all time, with over 225 million copies sold—or over 20 times the population of Los Angeles County.

And GTA VI may shatter that record. If so, a new generation could develop a connection to the game’s setting, Vice City. Based on over a decade of research, Vice City is an even more detailed recreation of Miami, Florida, another urban area threatened by climate change.

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Lead Image: Grand Theft Auto V, © Rockstar Games via Nörenberg and Lantuit (2026)