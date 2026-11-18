“It giet oan,” Henk Kroes, veteran “ice master,” told a room full of reporters on January 2, 1997: “It is happening.”

Kroes was referring to the Elfstedentocht, a 125-mile ice skating competition in the northern Netherlands province of Friesland. For more than a century, the race has been as much a competition as a national celebration. “Never am I happier,” wrote the 17th-century playwright and skating enthusiast Gerbrand Bredero, “as when I am gliding over ice.” The feeling was passed down over the ages in the Netherlands.

The racecourse circles through 11 picturesque Friesland cities. It takes skaters across lakes, winding rivers, and canals. It begins with 300 speed skaters competing for the trophy, followed by an unruly train of nearly 20,000 leisure skaters in their wake.

Kroes, who at the time served as chairman of the Royal Association of the Friesian Eleven Cities, was expressing a mix of relief and excitement.

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Race officials had just reported that the ice was 6 inches thick, just barely meeting the minimum safety requirements for the event to proceed. If the ice was any thinner, it wouldn’t hold the weight of the skaters. For years, race officials had worried that sections of the course wouldn’t freeze at all.

Today in the Netherlands Kroes’ words—spoken in his native Frisian dialect—mostly inspire a nostalgic sadness. Due to global warming, there has not been another official Elfstedentocht since 1997. And climate scientists say it is becoming increasingly unlikely that we will ever see one again.

SLIP SLIDIN’ AWAY: A lone skater glides over a reed-fringed canal in Friesland, home of the traditional Elfstedentocht skating tour. Credit: 365 Focus Photography / Shutterstock

The biggest natural ice-skating competition in the world, the first Elfstedentocht was held in 1909. It almost immediately became one of the most beloved sporting events in the country, rivaling professional football. Perhaps the most iconic iteration of the race—and one that feels especially far removed from the situation today—was the so-called “Hell of ‘63,” when strong winds and temperatures low enough to freeze eyelids kept nearly 99 percent of the nearly 10,000 participants from reaching the finish line.

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Frisians in particular remember not just the bitter cold, but also the warmth of their own community. Throughout the 20th century, ordinary economic activity in the province froze to a halt whenever a race was imminent, while the monotony and drudgery of ordinary life melted away like snow in the sun.

Archeological evidence suggests that people living in the Netherlands have been skating across ice in some capacity since the days of the Roman Empire, whose northern border stopped just short of Friesland’s southern edge. During the late Middle Ages, when Dutch winters grew colder as a result of a regional cooling period sometimes referred to as the Little Ice Age, frozen rivers turned into highways, keeping towns connected as land routes became all but impassable. As documented by painters like Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Hendrick Avercamp, skating also proved a popular pastime, enjoyed by peasants and aristocrats alike.

According to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, which issues weather forecasts and studies climate trends, the number of ice days—a 24-hour period where the maximum air temperature remains below 32 degrees F—has been declining ever since the 1960s, from an average of 11 per year to just 3. The average temperature of ice days has also been increasing: Entire days that remained below 14 degrees F, once relatively common, have not occurred since 1987 in the Netherlands.

As winters warm, a skill that was once as common and culturally definitive to the Dutch identity as cycling is set to fade away while the Elfstedentocht transforms from a living tradition into a bittersweet memory of colder, happier days.

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Unwilling to accept the climatic erosion of a cultural institution, the Netherlands’ brightest science and engineering minds have sought solutions that could preserve the national pastime with a triptych of ingenious ways to fool Mother Nature and get skaters back on the ice.

But using brute technological force to create conditions cold enough to sustain ice is highly impractical. The Elfstedentocht’s waters cannot be cooled the way we cool artificial ice rinks. In 2021, Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reported that the 720 diesel-powered industrial-grade chillers needed to do so—though comparatively cheap at a “sponsorable” €90 million—would pump so much CO 2 into the atmosphere (more than 17,000 tons) that it would be more sustainable to fly all 30,000 preregistered contestants (members of the Royal Association of the Friesian Eleven Cities) with their skates at the ready to a lake in the Austrian Alps.

A more sustainable option would be to cover the surface of the water with what is called passive radiative cooling film. Inspired by the heat-resistant hairs of Saharan silver ants, which survive in temperatures up to 150 degrees F, this film is lined with miniscule pockets that scatter and reflect more than 95 percent of visible and UV light, while also emitting infrared light at wavelengths that allow it to pass through greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

As its name implies, passive radiative cooling film works passively, exchanging heat without consuming energy and therefore shrinking the bill down to the costs of the material itself and the labor needed to deploy it. But while an experiment by Nick van de Giesen, an engineer at Delft University of Technology, has shown that this film can indeed be used for growing ice, its ability to do so is heavily dependent on the weather. Most effective in hot, dry climates—as in silver ants’ native range—the material does not work nearly as well in the cloudy, humid conditions typical of Friesland, since water vapor prevents infrared light from escaping.

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Van de Giesen says that, rather than covering the entirety of the Elfstedentocht’s route, cooling film could be deployed in specific areas where ice formation occurs more slowly, such as underneath the 194 bridges that dot the course. Normally preventing the stored heat from rising up into the cooled night sky, in this scenario they could instead protect the film from rain and snowfall.

An even more ambitious idea, proposed by fellow TU Delft professor Andy van den Dobbelsteen, is to facilitate ice growth using aquathermal energy-powered heat pumps.

A technology whose development dates back all the way to the early 19th century, aquathermal heat pumps can heat homes and businesses by extracting heat from a body of water, such as wastewater or—as Van den Dobbelsteen proposes—natural surface waters. For heating, the source water is brought into contact with a conductive tube containing a refrigerant: a chemical compound with an unusually low boiling point. As dictated by the second law of thermodynamics, heat from the warmer source water passes through the tube into the colder refrigerant, causing it to heat up and evaporate. The resulting gas is then compressed, increasing its temperature even further, before being passed along another tube containing the water used to heat a building, which is then warmed just like the refrigerant was before. Finally, the warmed heating water is pumped into radiators for delivery, just like a traditional boiler does. To cool a space, the process runs in reverse: Warmth is extracted from the building’s heating water, then discharged back into the source by way of the refrigerant.

In preparation for a keynote speech at a 2019 sustainable construction congress in Friesland’s provincial capital, Leeuwarden, Van den Dobbelsteen calculated that cooling more than 31.7 million gallons of surface water along the Elfstedentocht route by about 7 degrees Fahrenheit over the course of a single week would require the removal of 40 trillion joules of heat, approximately the amount of electricity that more than 4,500 Dutch households consume in a year. Assuming that a single heat pump has a power capacity of 10 kilowatts (most individual residential models on the market today range between 2 and 20 kW), generating that much energy would require 10,000 pumps, installed along the route at 65.5-foot intervals, with 26 wind turbines to power them.

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Though intimidating in scale, Van den Dobbelsteen’s plan has its advantages. While passive radiative cooling film sends solar energy back into space, heat pumps could use that energy to warm buildings here on Earth. Furthermore, if operated in the summer as well as in the winter, the heat pumps could contribute to improving surface water quality by suppressing toxic blue-green algal blooms, which have become increasingly common in natural water bodies in the Netherlands and across the globe as a result of climate change.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of facilitating ice growth using heat pumps—one Van den Dobbelsteen has frequently stressed in public appearances—is that the cost and effort required for their installation and operation can be folded into Friesland’s larger energy transition: an undertaking which was mandated by the Dutch Climate Act’s objective to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. While industrial chillers and cooling film provide no use other than to increase the odds of another Elfstedentocht, 10,000 heat pumps deployed along the course would extract enough energy in winter to warm 10 percent of Friesland’s homes, and even more if they were used during other seasons as well.

LIFE ON ICE: Canals in the Netherlands, like this one in Alblessardam, become arteries for travel, recreation, and socialization in the winter. Credit: Christian Badescu / Shutterstock

Of course, this plan has its problems, too, one of which concerns population density. While many pumps can be directly hooked up to houses and farms along the water, the Elfstedentocht also moves though long stretches of empty countryside where extracted heat would go to waste without storage or distribution—requiring infrastructure which, though certainly useful for Friesland’s energy transition, would also make the project more logistically challenging and costlier. Van den Dobbelsteen has proposed incentivizing private contractors to develop floating vacation rentals, though such a solution would still leave a large number of the 10,000 pumps unaccounted for.

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Next, there’s the problem of home insulation. According to the National Programme for Local Heat Transition (NPLW), a government agency in the Netherlands that assists municipalities transitioning away from natural gas, aquathermal heat pumps can provide up to 60 percent of a building’s heat supply—provided the building has a European Union-designated energy label of B or higher. Considering that Friesland ranks among the lower end of home insulation per province, with 21 percent of homes actually bearing a label of D or lower, this means a substantial number of homes would probably require an additional heat source to stay sufficiently warm.

Gerben Jan de Vries, a senior technical advisor at aquathermal consultancy firm WarmteTransitieMakers, whom Nautilus asked to evaluate the feasibility of Van den Dobbelsteen’s plan, doesn’t think this is necessarily an issue, at least not in the long run. “Poorly insulated homes require a lot of energy to stay warm, so there’s a lot of potential for savings,” he says. “Imagine you travel far and often for work, and have to choose between a cheap car that uses a lot of gas, and a more expensive hybrid or electric one. The more you use it, the quicker you earn back that difference.”

The ecological ramifications of the heat pump plan raise another point of contention. Lieke Noij, an independent research coordinator working with Netherlands-based water board innovation center STOWA, says any ecological studies on the impact of such a big heat pump project involve a number of persistent challenges, from controlling for the effects of covariates like weather and traffic to counting the number of living microorganisms after they have passed through a pump filtration system. Still, while many of these questions have yet to be answered in full scientific detail, there is one thing she can already say with relative certainty: Any aquathermal application which manages to alter the temperature of its source water—as the pumps of the Elfstedentocht plan specifically aim to do—will have an effect on the environment. Though capable of curbing harmful algae in summer, a sudden drop in water temperature during the winter, even by a single degree, could interfere with the life cycles of certain animals and springtime plant growth.

Van den Dobbelsteen sees things differently. “Dutch legislation allows companies to discharge wastewater of up to [84.2 degrees F] into Frisian waters,” he says. “And spring season starts earlier than it did in the past.” He adds that cooling down the water is “hardly a disturbance if we are restoring the temperature to what it used to be,” and that if any flora or fauna would suffer as a result, it’s invasive, exotic species—like the American crayfish or the floating pennywort—that would never have been able to live there in the first place were it not for climate change.

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Noij admits that setting environmental guidelines for an already warmed and warming planet isn’t straightforward or beyond debate. Moreover, she wishes that the people in charge of approving aquathermal projects would weigh the “societal value” of the energy transition more heavily in their assessments, balancing its immediate costs with long-term gains.

Finally, while using heat pumps to save the ice and revive the Elfstedentocht is more sustainable than turning the route into a diesel-powered ice rink, it may not be the most optimal way that aquathermal energy could be employed. Elsewhere in the Netherlands, such as along Amsterdam’s Jacob van Lennepkanaal, pumps extract heat during the summer rather than in the winter, when water surface temperatures are much warmer, with extracted heat stored underground for use on colder days. Heat extraction during winter is possible, but less efficient: A 2020 report by STOWA warns that temperatures close to freezing can be too cold to extract sufficient warmth, and installations run the risk of being damaged due to frost. Van den Dobbelsteen says this risk is greater in some systems than others, and it can be averted by shutting down the pumps when frost begins to form. But would doing so not defeat the very purpose of the plan?

Van den Dobbelsteen’s idea may not be without its kinks, but it is the most tantalizing of all the ones proposed up to this point. Not a single expert on aquathermal energy that Nautilus spoke to expressed doubts about its theoretical viability. Instead, concerns pointed in the direction of financing, logistics, bureaucracy, and other pragmatic stumbling blocks. It continues to be discussed in Dutch news media, and has attracted the attention of—and received endorsement from—universities, private companies, and government agencies alike.

Interestingly, one organization that has been lukewarm about the idea is the Royal Association of the Friesian Eleven Cities. “Our guiding principle,” spokesperson Wini Weidenaar says, “is that there can only be an Elfstedentocht if nature allows it. We recognize that with climate change the chances get slimmer and slimmer, and are not saying that technology cannot play a role, but we are not about artificially creating a race if nature doesn’t provide us with the right conditions. The uncertainty is part of the magic.”

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Here, too, Van den Dobbelsteen would kindly beg to differ. For one, there is a long history of people stepping in to increase the odds of another race, with and without modern tech at their side: by pausing boat traffic, removing fresh, insulating snowfall from the ice so additional heat can continue to escape unobstructed, and performing “ice transplantations” to plug up holes, among other strategies. On top of this, in the Anthropocene, is there even such a thing as “natural” when it comes to weather and climate anymore? “If you want an Elfstedentocht without human interference,” he says, then not only shouldn’t there be one today, but the one in 1997 shouldn’t have happened either, because ever since the Industrial Revolution, “nature has already been disturbed.”

The practical and philosophical questions raised by the Elfstedentocht constitute a double-edged sword, er, skate. On the one hand, technology has led to climate change, which is now threatening traditional ways of life all across the world, from imperiling the reeds used to make the floating Uros islands of Peru’s Lake Titicaca to threatening semi-nomadic Sámi reindeer herders migrating through upper Scandinavia. At the same time, technology often proves the only hope of keeping traditions alive, albeit in inevitably altered states.

A study published earlier this summer, using ice growth models with temperature projections for different emission scenarios, suggests that we should probably count on no more than a single “natural” Elfstedentocht between now and 2100. The odds of this happening are projected to decrease by the decade, though—incredibly—they may one day go up again. At some unknown point in the future, most likely during the next century or possibly this one, climate scientists expect the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation or AMOC, a current that pushes warm water from the southern hemisphere into the North Atlantic, to weaken and perhaps collapse. If this happens, the effects on Europe’s climate may be not unlike those of the Little Ice Age—extreme winter temperatures in the Netherlands could drop to 24.8 degrees F—setting the stage for Dutch ice skating to come sliding back into an uncertain future.

Until then, Van den Dobbelsteen will keep on advocating for his heat pump plan, while the ice masters of the Association—as retired journalist and volunteer at one of Friesland’s many ice skating clubs William Altema put it—continue “praying to the god of winter for winds from icy Siberia.”

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Lead illustration by Myriam Wares