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Biology

Check Out the First Photos of the Poles of a Rod-Shaped Bacterium

“We are looking at something that no one else has seen before”

7:00 AM CST on November 16, 2026

It looks like some kind of distant alien world, but it’s actually something much smaller and closer to home.

For the first time, scientists have been able to capture detailed images of the poles at the end of rod-shaped bacteria—with the breakthrough coming not from a new type of camera or scanner but from being able to keep the small microbes still and alive for long enough.

Read more: “‘Zombie Bacteria’ Might One Day Lurk in the Sewers

The process is detailed in a new study published in Nature Communications, and it involved sticking E. coli bacteria to glass via a substance called glutaraldehyde, which binds to proteins on the surface of bacteria. Crucially, the chemical keeps the bacteria alive, preserving their structure.

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The pole of an E. coli bacteria. Credit: University College London

From there, they could be scanned using atomic force microscopy, a technique where a probe just a few nanometers wide taps along the cell to image it. The researchers compare it to a human finger reading braille.

Even with this new technique, the snapshot required patience. It took 20 minutes for the stickiness to take effect on the organisms, and 50 minutes to find some of the trapped bacteria standing upright.

It’s been a long journey to get here, too. Getting bacteria to stand up straight for a photo has proved elusive across many experiment types. It’s worthy quest, though, as a look at the poles provides important information about the parts of these tiny cells that are used for growth and defense.

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“Imaging the poles of bacteria is like opening a view of the back of the moon,” study author Bart Hoogenboom explained in a statement. “We’re looking at something that no one else has seen before. The poles are where cells divide, and so, (they) contain critical information about this process. They may also be a particular target for antibiotics, with some bacteria-killing treatments preferring to attack this part of the cell.”

With some of the most dangerous pathogens on the planet becoming increasingly resistant to our best drugs, these photos could help develop more effective treatments that attack specific vulnerabilities in the “armor” of the bacteria. And now that they’ve found an imaging approach that works, the researchers say it could be adapted to work over longer timescales as well—capturing processes like successive cell divisions and biofilm formations.

All of which is to say, there are a lot of other microbe poles to image—and many more brand new sights to analyze.

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Lead Image: University College London

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David Nield

David Nield has written about science and technology for more than 20 years. His work has appeared in a wide range of publications, including Wired, Popular Science, The Guardian, and Gizmodo.

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