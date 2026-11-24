In the Soviet Union, workplace exercise breaks were mandatory. At set times during the day, everyone from the factory floor to the accounting department would pause their jobs for a brief bout of calisthenics. While pushing back from your desk to do jumping jacks might earn you some odd looks from coworkers, “exercise snacking” (as it’s apparently being rebranded) can also take the form of brisk five-minute walks. According to a new study published in the journal Obesity, these snacks might also help some people control their blood sugar levels.

“We often say exercise snacks are a stepping stone for someone who doesn’t do any exercise or cannot do a single bout of exercise,” study author Ana Pinto of the University of Colorado School of Medicine explained in a statement. “Any movement counts.”

Read more: “Gentle Exercise May be More Effective Than Medications at Managing Chronic Pain”

Pinto and a team of exercise scientists and fellow metabolic researchers recruited 30 sedentary adults who were either overweight or obese and split them into two groups. The first group went on 45-minute walks at a brisk pace five days per week. The second group went on five-minute walks 10 times a day on the hour. During the six-week study period, the participants wore a glucose monitor, and they received an intravenous glucose tolerance test before and after.

Subscribe to skip ads Advertisement

The team found that the group with hourly bite-sized walks maintained tighter control over their glucose than the once-a-day walkers. Exercise snackers’ time within normal glucose range rose from 82 percent to 94 percent, while it fell from 89 percent to 80 percent for the other group. They also had improved glucose tolerance, or the body’s ability to maintain normal blood sugar levels after a meal.

Curiously, the steadier glucose profiles of the exercise snackers came from fewer dips instead of blunter spikes. The team speculated the liver, prompted by more frequent activity, could be releasing glycogen to keep things running smoothly. Neither group showed any changes in insulin sensitivity.

Of course, there were some caveats. There was no control group in the study, the sample size was relatively small (and consisted of only overweight or obese people leading sedentary lives). Most importantly, diet was outside the scope of the investigation.

Still, if you’re feeling guilty about not exercising at all, a five-minute walk every hour can’t hurt. “The message is, reintroduce movement in your daily life,” study author Audrey Bergouignan of the University of Colorado School of Medicine said. “As humans, our biology was naturally selected at a time when we were physically active. So as a culture, as a society, we need to think about and reimplement putting movement back into our daily lives.”

Subscribe to skip ads Advertisement

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead Image: Blueastro / Shutterstock