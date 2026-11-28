Human beings don’t like heat. Particularly intense, extreme, prolonged heat. This year the European heat wave ruined vacations for thousands of travelers when temperatures exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit made it impossible to be outside. It also caused about 10,650 excess deaths over the course of one week in June, according to the World Health Organization. Before this summer, a 2024 paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that the number of heat-related deaths in the United States more than doubled between 1999 and 2023—rising from 1,069 to 2,325.

External heat kills by dehydration and heart overload. To cool down, the brain widens blood vessels near the skin, which forces the heart to beat faster. Heavy sweating drains the body of water and salt. Blood volume drops and so does blood pressure, starving organs of oxygen and causing the kidneys to shut down. The intestines can lose their own blood flow, which loosens the tight linkage between gut cells. Gut lining starts to leak harmful bacteria into the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation and shock. Overall, extreme heat kills more people than any other extreme weather events. Researchers in 2019 found that more people take their own lives during hot weather, too.

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Humans don’t like fevers, heat emanating from inside, either. Known by the technical term “hyperpyrexia,” fevers above 106.7 degrees F can kill you. At that temperature, you literally begin to cook. Cellular and structural proteins start to unfold, or in scientific terms, denature. Enzymes, proteins that drive chemical reactions in the body, also lose their shape. Cells can’t perform their normal metabolic activities, so they die en masse, leading to tissue breakdown and organ collapse. Whether external or internal, overheating a human body can be a dangerous endeavor.

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And yet, emerging research finds that periodically and strategically subjecting humans to intense, but controlled heat offers a plethora of benefits. In modern medical contexts, extreme hypothermia has been used and studied for more than 50 years to treat certain types of cancer. And researchers have studied gentler versions of hyperthermia for about a decade in the treatment of depression. Even more surprisingly, scientists recently found that systematic, temporary exposure to high heat may protect against Alzheimer’s disease, likely by altering the function of proteins involved in brain glucose metabolism. Milder sweltering of human bodies—by way of saunas or hot baths—results in cardiovascular and immune benefits; it also might reduce inflammation and maybe even contribute to longevity. Moreover, some experts believe that regular exposure to intense heat can help humans develop a better cooling ability, which on a rapidly warming planet would go a long way.

TRÈS CHAUD: Europe baked in an unprecedented heat wave this summer, with towns like Lille, in northern France, feeling little respite in the evenings. Credit: Lamiot / Wikimedia Commons

As a young cardiologist in Finland who loved running and skiing, Jari Laukkanen often enjoyed a post-exercise sauna. “I had always such good feeling after this session, combining exercise and sauna, and then I started to think whether it would be possible to study if there’s some real effect on your body, mind, and cardiovascular system.” Sauna is a staple of Finnish culture, so Laukkanen had easy access to study subjects. He has been studying the beneficial effects of sauna for more than 15 years and is currently writing a book on the subject.

The most obvious benefits of sauna are cardiovascular. As heat increases blood flow to the skin, the heart beats faster and blood vessels dilate—causing a drop in blood pressure. Other forms of periodic heat, whether infrared, sauna, or hot baths, seem to have similar healthful effects. Rebekah Lucas, a researcher at the University of Birmingham, who published a 2025 review of more than 50 papers on the effect of various heat therapies on cardiovascular function, found that the source of heat is almost agnostic to its benefits.

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Both Lucas and Laukkanen found that regular heat immersion may also reduce arterial stiffness and improve the function of the inner linings of blood vessels, leading to lowered blood pressure over time—in part because increased body temperature mimics to some extent what happens during exercise. That’s not to say that sauna is a replacement for exercise, cautioned Laukkanen. “Sauna does not involve the same skeletal muscle activity or energy expenditure.”

Laukkanen has also found that heat stimulates the immune system. In a study published in March, he measured immune responses in people after a 30-minute sauna session, and observed increased activity in leukocytes, the white blood cells that protect your body from infections. In another study, he found that regular sauna use reduced levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of systemic inflammation in the body. “These findings suggest that heat can influence immune system activity,” he said, “although this does not establish that sauna bathing directly lowers CRP or reverses inflammation.” It’s likely a complex interplay of various biological processes.

Because targeted heat can alter immune function and inflammation, anecdotal evidence points to a potential benefit of hyperthermia therapy combined with antibiotics to treat the symptoms of Lyme disease. Some private clinics and hospitals in the U.S. and abroad offer hyperthermia in the treatment of “chronic Lyme,” a controversial diagnosis in and of itself. Some Lyme disease sufferers report experiencing symptoms of the infection for years after their initial tick bites. While proponents of chronic Lyme hold that these lingering symptoms result from recalcitrant pockets of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, more-mainstream scientists contend that these symptoms are caused by the inflammatory havoc wrought by the pathogen.

Either way, the parents of Gregory Kotlyarsky heard of St. George Hospital in Bad Aibling, a city in southern Germany, in 2023 and decided that using hyperthermia could help their son, who they believed was suffering from chronic Lyme.

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Kotlyarsky was first diagnosed with Lyme as a teenager in New York State, where he grew up. “I was bitten by a tick,” he recalled, but his symptoms weren’t terrible—a skin rash and headaches. A course of antibiotics seemed to help, and he forgot all about it. As a young man, he was healthy enough to serve in the National Guard for two years. He was thinking about going to college too.

It was during his National Guard training that Kotlyarsky’s symptoms came back, even though he was sure he wasn’t bitten again. “I was so paranoid about ticks that I always checked myself,” he said.

Gregory did another blood test, but while he waited for the results, he felt better, so he missed the message from his doctor’s office telling him he tested positive for Lyme again—and went without treatments for a while.

Eventually, his headaches returned, now accompanied by extreme anxieties. He left the National Guard. Blood work suggested he still had Lyme. When it became clear that antibiotics weren’t helping his symptoms, Kotlyarsky’s parents looked for alternatives—and found the German clinic through word of mouth and internet search. Both parents had engineering degrees, so the science made sense to them too. B. burgdorferi, like most organisms, is sensitive to heat. It starts to die at 104.9 degrees F, but to kill it entirely, it must be heated to 107.2 degrees F, the clinic’s doctors explained. “We go a little higher to 41.8 degrees C [107.2 degrees F], because the higher you go, the more aggressive the heat is on the biological level,” said Martin Rößner, the clinic’s chief physician. “We also combine it with antibiotics, and due to the heat, the responsiveness to the antibiotics is increased.”

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The high temperature increases blood circulation, and also causes the breakdown of bacterial biofilms—microbial communities that clump together under normal conditions, making them harder to kill. To date, the clinic has treated 12,000 patients for chronic Lyme, according to its website. Assured that the procedure was done under intensive care unit-like conditions, the Kotlyarsky family felt it was worth trying. “I was mostly hoping that I would wake up and feel better right away,” Gregory Kotlyarsky said—even though doctors had told him he would likely notice the difference a few months later. He wasn’t scared of the dangerous temperatures to which he would be subjected for several hours. “I wasn’t afraid,” he said. “I just wanted to be treated and move on.”

So in January of 2024 he fell asleep, sedated, underneath an array of infrared lamps, hooked up to an IV that pumped antibiotics into his veins, envisioning waking up with the Lyme bacteria dying off inside him.

Outside the contentious use of hyperthermia in Lyme treatment, researchers have shown that heat can offer mental health benefits. Charles Raison, professor of human ecology and psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, reported in a 2016 paper treating patients with major depressive disorder using a milder form of hyperthermia, heating them only to only 101.3 degrees F during a single session that could run from less than an hour and a half to more than two hours. The study had two cohorts, subjects that actually received the hyperthermia treatment and a sham one, in which participants were heated only slightly, but they believed they were getting full exposure. Many participants in the hyperthermia group noticed the effects quickly. “A lot of people felt better, less depressed, within a day or two,” said Raison. Some felt better for two or three weeks. “And there were a couple of people that went into remission, meaning people who had failed antidepressants, who months later still felt better.”

Credit: Galyna Andrushko / Envato

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Exactly how hyperthermia might alleviate depression is somewhat of a mystery, but Raison hypothesized that heat-sensitive nerves in our skin send messages to the brain’s mood-regulating circuits. “There are pathways from the skin to the brain that activate and go up into a serotonin area of the brain called the dorsal raphe nuclei,” he said, making the brain produce more serotonin, the “happiness hormone.”

Laukkanen’s lab has also reported a surprising finding involving heat therapy and mental health. In 2017, Laukkanen published a study that found that men who used a sauna four to seven times a week had more than 60 percent lower incidence of Alzheimer’s disease over 20 years compared to those who used it only once a week. Three years later, a study done by different Finnish researchers on men and women suggested that regardless of sex, frequent sauna-goers enjoy a lower risk of dementia.

Molecular biology supports the relationship between heat and dementia protection. Researchers studying Alzheimer’s at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, were surprised to learn that one of their participants, Doug Whitney, who carried a genetic mutation that predisposed him to developing Alzheimer’s in midlife, somehow dodged the bullet. Whitney was over 60 and had no symptoms, unlike most of his family members. The cause of that miracle may have been his unusual workplace. For decades, Whitney worked in the engine rooms of Navy ships, where temperatures can reach 122 degrees F. When researchers examined his blood, they found that he had extremely high levels of heat shock proteins—compounds that act like molecular chaperones to other proteins. They help proteins fold correctly and can even unfold misfolded ones. In Alzheimer’s, misfolded tau proteins underlie the disease, so researchers hypothesized that unusually high levels of heat shock proteins may have wielded a protective effect.

Doctors at St. George Hospital stumbled upon treating Lyme disease with heat by accident. And that chance discovery occurred at the intersection of the more-established use of heat therapy in treating cancer and its more controversial use in infectious disease.

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In the 1990s, the clinic developed an integrative cancer treatment approach, in which conventional cancer therapies were combined with hyperthermia. Tumors are typically hypoxic, or starved of oxygen, overcrowded by their own rapidly dividing cells, and also acidic, all of which makes them more vulnerable to heat. On the contrary, healthy cells, which receive more oxygen and a richer nutrient supply, are better equipped to withstand such stressors. The combo of chemotherapy and heat produced better results than conventional treatments alone, and patients flocked to the clinic from all over the world.

Then in the early 2000s, the clinic had two patients with advanced breast cancer, one from the U.S. and one from Canada, who also suffered from recalcitrant Lyme disease. After undergoing hyperthermia for cancer, their Lyme symptoms disappeared, and their doctors took note.

The molecular dynamics underlying the potential benefit of heat may be similar between dementia and Lyme. Omar Morales, a doctor in Mexico who battled chronic Lyme and treated himself with hyperthermia, which he learned from the founders of the German hospital, explained that hyperthermia activates the heat shock proteins. “The heat causes the release of heat shock proteins that allow cells to mobilize,” Morales said, “and activate the adaptive immune system response, which is important for chronic conditions.” Heat also mobilizes T cells, immune cells that help the body fight infections.

Jake Scott, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University School of Medicine, has been a vocal opponent of the chronic Lyme concept and the use of non-mainstream treatments, such as hyperthermia, to treat lingering Lyme symptoms. “The term ‘chronic Lyme disease’ isn’t supported by current medical evidence,” Scott said in a statement last year. “When patients tell me about ongoing fatigue, pain, and cognitive difficulties, I believe them completely. These symptoms are real and debilitating. But the science shows us these aren’t caused by persistent Lyme bacteria, so we need to look for other treatable causes.” Despite a lack of support from Western medical professionals, established Lyme and infectious disease societies, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several clinics continue to offer hyperthermia in the treatment of long-term Lyme symptoms. However, there may be some emerging evidence too: At a 2026 medical conference in Florida, a team of U.S. doctors reported successfully treating a case of Lyme using extracorporeal hyperthermia, in which the patient’s blood was channeled into a machine that heated it before circulating it back into the patient.

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Most Lyme disease patients respond not immediately after heat therapy, but in a few months, Rößner said, because the body takes time to heal after Lyme’s damage. “Most of our patients, I would say, achieve 90 to 98 percent of recovery, going to the gym, returning to college, being able to have social life again, marry, have kids,” he said. “People who were completely out of life are going back to their life.”

Kotlyarsky had two hyperthermia sessions over two weeks, a standard course for the treatment. When he opened his eyes after the first session, he looked like he’d just gotten over a long illness, his parents recalled. “The first time I woke up hours after the procedure ended, I felt like somebody had knocked me out with a baseball bat,” Kotlyarsky said. “After the second one, I woke up right after the procedure, and I didn’t feel nearly as sick.” He said that he felt a significant improvement a few months later. His headaches eased and so did his anxieties. And although he still sometimes feels anxious, he is now able to take college courses, enjoy time with friends, and travel between New York City and New Hampshire, where his parents live.

Why don’t people die from hyperthermia therapies the same way they succumb to high fevers and overheating? Fevers or heat waves “don’t have an off switch,” Morales explained. If a person battling a dangerous fever arrives at a hospital, they likely won’t die. If a person experiencing a heat wave can shelter in an air-conditioned space, they won’t die either. But if they don’t have these options, their bodies will eventually break down. On the contrary, hyperthermia is done under medical supervision with patients’ vitals continuously monitored.

If periodic heat therapies offer so many benefits, are we missing out by not breaking a sweat? Should we be cranking up the heat on ourselves? Some experts think so, because being hot sets off an adaptive response. “It’s that idea of hormesis,” Raison said—the biological phenomenon that means what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Chronic stressors can destroy you, but stressors limited in time and intensity can paradoxically strengthen one’s system.

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Can subjecting ourselves to reasonable heat stressors help us deal with heat waves on a rapidly warming planet? Raison said he believes it can. “If you want to help people tolerate heat, the way to do it is not to give them an ice pack. The way to do it is to put them in a very hot place,” he said—and regularly. The time-limited exposure to intense heat causes the body to recalibrate. “It allows the body to shed heat more easily. It enhances thermoregulatory cooling capacity,” he explained. That’s how the military trains soldiers to be deployed in hot climates, Raison added. In that vein, periodic heating would help bolster our own “thermoregulatory cooling resilience,” as he called it.

But can immersive heat extend our lifespans? “Aging involves gradual changes in vascular function, metabolic regulation, inflammation, cellular maintenance, and the body’s ability to respond to physiological stress,” said Laukkanen. “Repeated, appropriately controlled heat exposure may influence several of these processes” in a beneficial way.

So even while heat as a medical treatment continues to be studied and debated, it might pay to heat up and break a sweat. It may or may not make you live longer, but at least it could help build up your own thermoregulatory cooling resilience. And regular, controlled heat exposure just might make you more able to enjoy your summer vacation in Europe again.

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Lead Image: Auroom Wellness / Unsplash