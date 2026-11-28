Four print issues a year of science researched with rigor, written like literature, and paired with award-winning illustrations. Order a print gift by Dec. 11 and we'll add a bonus fifth: a mystery issue from the Nautilus archive, mailed in time for Christmas.

It arrives by Christmas at U.S. addresses. International delivery takes longer.

An email is hard to put under a tree, so we'll send something to unwrap. Order a print gift by Dec. 11 , then tell us where to mail a mystery issue from the Nautilus archive: to them, or to you so you can wrap it yourself.

BONUS FOR PRINT GIFTS · ORDER BY DEC. 11

Giving a digital membership? Print a card to put under the tree. DOWNLOAD THE CARD →

Frequently asked questions

Where do I enter their mailing address?

You don't. They'll add it themselves when they redeem. If you're claiming the bonus issue, that's the only address we need from you.

When does their membership start?

When they redeem your gift, not when you purchase it. Their first print issue will be the next one we publish.

How long does a gift membership last?

One year. Gift memberships expire after a year and don’t renew automatically.

Can I time it for Christmas?

Yes. At checkout, choose a date and we'll email them that day.

Does a gift include the December issue or the 2027 wall calendar?

No. Those offers are for new members who join themselves. Print gifts get the bonus mystery issue instead.

Can I send it outside the U.S.?

Yes. Print issues and the bonus issue ship internationally but take longer to arrive and aren’t expected by Christmas.