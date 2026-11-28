Give Nautilus this holiday season
Illustration by Felipe Zapata Zuluaga
Four print issues a year of science researched with rigor, written like literature, and paired with award-winning illustrations. Order a print gift by Dec. 11 and we'll add a bonus fifth: a mystery issue from the Nautilus archive, mailed in time for Christmas.
How gifting works
- Pick a plan. Print + Digital, or Digital only.
- Enter their email. You don't need their mailing address.
- Choose when we tell them. Now or on a date of your choosing, like Christmas morning. On that date they get an email from us about your gift, with your message if you added one.
- They redeem it. The email invites them to create an account or log in, and they enter their own mailing address. Their membership begins when they redeem your gift, not when you purchase it. Their first print issue will be the next one we publish.
- Claim the bonus issue (print gifts). After checkout, tell us where to mail it, to them or to you, by Dec. 11.
BONUS FOR PRINT GIFTS · ORDER BY DEC. 11
A mystery issue to unwrap on Christmas
An email is hard to put under a tree, so we'll send something to unwrap. Order a print gift by Dec. 11, then tell us where to mail a mystery issue from the Nautilus archive: to them, or to you so you can wrap it yourself.
It arrives by Christmas at U.S. addresses. International delivery takes longer.
Giving a digital membership?
Print a card to put under the tree.
Frequently asked questions
Where do I enter their mailing address?
You don't. They'll add it themselves when they redeem. If you're claiming the bonus issue, that's the only address we need from you.
When does their membership start?
When they redeem your gift, not when you purchase it. Their first print issue will be the next one we publish.
How long does a gift membership last?
One year. Gift memberships expire after a year and don’t renew automatically.
Can I time it for Christmas?
Yes. At checkout, choose a date and we'll email them that day.
Does a gift include the December issue or the 2027 wall calendar?
No. Those offers are for new members who join themselves. Print gifts get the bonus mystery issue instead.
Can I send it outside the U.S.?
Yes. Print issues and the bonus issue ship internationally but take longer to arrive and aren’t expected by Christmas.
The archive
Nautilus past, present, and yet to come
Past: 69 issues and 13 years of the Nautilus archive, all included with their membership.
Present: a bonus mystery issue to unwrap on Christmas, when you order a print gift by Dec. 11.
Yet to come: four new print issues a year.
What people are saying
“One magazine has risen above its old school competitors to become the coolest science journal in the world.”
Europa Content
“A multi-course meal for the mind.”
The Globe and Mail
Winner of the ASME Award
Best style and design, magazine cover
“I can’t recommend this magazine enough. The print editions are beautiful but the real attraction is also getting a digital subscription to access the catalog of previous issues.”
James Butler
“A well-told story is worth a thousand peer-reviewed publications.”
Chris Piecuch, sea-level scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute
Ready to give Nautilus?