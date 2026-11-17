Our December issue is all about heat. Philip Ball traces the long afterlife of Maxwell’s demon, evolutionary biologist Olivia Judson explains how taming fire turned us into a different species, Sean Raymond asks why habitable planets struggle to hold on to their oceans, and Elena Kazamia travels to northern Canada to find out why some polar bears are thriving in the face of global warming. Plus Edward Burtynsky’s photographs of a warming world, the fate of a traditional Dutch outdoor ice-skating race, and whether animals have an innate sense of beauty.

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