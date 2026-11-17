Issue 69 · December 2026
The Hot Issue
EARTH IN A TWIST
Cover art by Myriam Wares
Our December issue is all about heat. Philip Ball traces the long afterlife of Maxwell’s demon, evolutionary biologist Olivia Judson explains how taming fire turned us into a different species, Sean Raymond asks why habitable planets struggle to hold on to their oceans, and Elena Kazamia travels to northern Canada to find out why some polar bears are thriving in the face of global warming. Plus Edward Burtynsky’s photographs of a warming world, the fate of a traditional Dutch outdoor ice-skating race, and whether animals have an innate sense of beauty.
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Inside the issue
Contents
20 · Physics
The Everlasting Life of Maxwell’s Demon
By Philip Ball
28 · Astronomy
There Won’t Come Soft Rains
By Sean Raymond
34 · Anthropology
How Heat Made Life
By Viviane Callier
43 · Anthropology
The Rise of the Fire Creatures
By Olivia Judson
46 · Arts
The Art That Asks: How Did We Let This Happen?
By Joshua Shannon
52 · Environment
Why Are These Polar Bears Thriving?
By Elena Kazamia
60 · Biology
The Fire Inside Me
By Anne Shibata Casselman
68 · Health
A Hot Take on Health
By Lina Zeldovich
76 · Engineering
Can Science Save the Ice Skaters?
By Tim Brinkhof
84 · Arts
What Is the Hottest?
By Jason Socrates Bardi
88 · Evolution
Beauty and the Beasts
By Regan Penaluna
96 · Evolution
Flaming Lips
By Olivia Ferrari
102 · Environment
The Flower with the Flame Inside
By Brandon Keim
Also inside: Editor’s Note by Bob Grant · The Porthole · The Last Word with Nicholas Humphrey
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The archive
69 issues. 13 years. One very hot December.
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