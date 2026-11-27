We humans typically hesitate upon encountering new things. Whether it’s a food we’ve never heard of before or an odd-looking object in the middle of the road, it’s natural to take a moment to ascertain if something is an opportunity or a threat. In a recent study published in the journal Behavioral Ecology, biologists Dave J. Colucci and Anne Clark of Binghamton University documented that crows have such “neophobia too.” In fact, their upbringings shape which stuff triggers hesitation in them.

Colucci and Clark compared the reactions of American crows (Corvus brachyrhynchos) from the city and the countryside to novel objects. The city crows lived in Ithaca, New York, which by crow standards is urban, while the country crows lived in Dryden, a nearby rural area. Ten families of crows at each site were selected for experiments that were conducted on their respective home turfs.

Read more: “Crows Are Even Smarter Than We Thought”

First, the crows were fed peanuts in the shell, a preferred food no matter where a crow is from. Then, once they got used to the presence of humans, the crows were offered a series of objects alongside the familiar peanuts: a rock, an ear of corn, a takeout food container, and a wooden lamp base (definitely not your standard control object).

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You’d think that country crows might be more wary in general, given the less humanized environments they inhabit, but it was actually the urban crows that showed more neophobia. “You can think of it as a blunt, anti-predator strategy in rural areas. Don’t take any chances, don’t stop to assess; let’s just be safe,” said Clark in a press release.

For each group, though, the familiar objects caused less hesitation than the novel ones. For the city crows, the takeout container wasn’t puzzling, while the country crows showed no wariness with the corn. The lamp base, well, that was jarring for both of them.

The researchers also gauged the crows’ fear of humans by seeing how they responded to eye contact. For city crows, a person staring directly at them was more likely to send them fleeing than a person looking away. Meanwhile, the more human-naïve country crows flew off whenever someone got too close, regardless of where the person was looking.

Those country bumpkins just aren’t used to the hustle and bustle of big city life.

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Lead Image: SixtussanFotographie / Adobe Stock