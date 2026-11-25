The idea that life is not on Earth but of Earth is an old idea that goes back at least a few hundred years. Charles Darwin, for instance, was interested in how certain forms of life, such as worms and corals, reshaped the Earth’s crust. Before Darwin, Jean-Baptiste Lamarck also noticed that certain geological features of the planet, like limestone cliffs and mountains, were made not just from the remnants of dead marine organisms, but by living ones.

Over the last couple of years, interest in this idea of the interplay between Earth and life has witnessed a revival, with the publication of Ferris Jabr’s Becoming Earth, which highlights how life shapes and is shaped by rock, water, and air; and Andrew Knoll’s Earth and Life, which emphasizes the geochemical cycles that connect biology and geology over the course of Earth’s 4-billion-year history.

Now, a new book tackles this relationship between Earth and life with originality and depth: The Co-Creation. Author Olivia Judson, who is both a veteran science writer and an evolutionary biologist, makes an argument that life has shaped and been shaped by Earth through a series of five major energy “expansions” in the history of the planet.

Judson’s argument offers a new framework that connects major events in the history of life on Earth: its very origin, the rise of photosynthesis, the dawn of the eukaryotes, the emergence of animals, and the central role fire played in the evolution of our species. The book also wrestles with the question of what life is, and how we might recognize it elsewhere in the universe.

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I recently talked with Judson about why conceptualizing life in terms of energy rather than information is an ancient idea that got eclipsed during the era of molecular biology—and why it’s experiencing a resurgence now.

Can you tell me about the genesis of this book?

I came to the idea that the planet we experience today is to a very large extent the result of the past activities of life forms almost 20 years ago, when I was writing a regular column for The New York Times. There were a couple of different things that really struck me.

One was this article by mineralogist Bob Hazen and some of his colleagues that made the argument that most of the mineral diversity here on Earth today is the result of the activities of life, either directly or indirectly. I was surprised because I hadn’t thought about the diversity of minerals being something that life could increase—and not just increase, but increase so massively.

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I also came across a paper that was looking at the way that bacteria can modify the magnetic fields of rocks. At first, this sounds like magic. But it’s actually quite straightforward. What happens is the bacteria do various sorts of chemical activities that result in, for example, a mineral called magnetite—one of the magnetic minerals—being transformed into a different mineral, which doesn’t have magnetic properties. The result is that life forms can affect magnetism. For me, that was also revelatory.

I decided that I was going to look into it, and here I am, more than 15 years later, still looking into it.

WONDER BOOK: Writing about energy and life forms, Olivia Judson says, increased her sense of amazement and empathy. CREDIT: Alexandre Courtiol

In the book, you argue that a defining feature of life is that living creatures are “servants of energy”—that they actively seek energy. Can you elaborate on this somewhat abstract idea? Why do you choose energy, and not information or DNA, as the central concept in defining life?

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Carl Woese, who was one of the people who discovered the archaea [a type of single-celled microbe], says in a 2004 paper that life forms are eddies in a flow of energy.

And when I first read that, it just didn’t make any sense to me because it’s so very different from the way that I had been brought up to think about life. I was educated at Stanford and at Oxford, and I say this not to be boastful, but more to indicate the kind of indoctrination that I received, where information was the whole thing. The emphasis, insofar as there was any emphasis on evolution at Stanford back then, was about genetics. And Oxford was the home of my PhD supervisor, W.D. Hamilton, but also Richard Dawkins, who wrote The Selfish Gene. So everything was about genetics.

If you look at writing from the 1910s and the 1920s, people are thinking a lot about energy and evolution, but that fades away as the nature of the gene is discovered. People then become obsessed with information. But actually, you need to think about both. Information on its own can’t do anything. Energy is what allows any activity.

Thinking about sand dunes was what helped me to understand this idea that life forms are a pattern in an energy flow. It helped me to understand because the dunes have so many lifelike activities. But the differences between life forms and sand dunes can also help us to understand what sets life forms apart from other structures. The essential argument is that life forms belong to a general category of structure, which I’m calling “energons,” where the form is sustained by the flow. Ilya Prigogine, who won the Nobel Prize and so has a better claim to be making neologisms than I do, called such things “dissipative structures.” But for me, the name energon feels more related to energy somehow.

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What is unusual and sets life forms apart from other energons is the ability to consume internal energy in order to get more energy. But writing any kind of definition can be an extremely hair-tearing process. I think it’s very difficult to set a clear circle around any phenomenon.

What are some of the implications of thinking about life in this way?

The principal thing that I would like to point out is this idea that energy is first, and all activity is a consequence of energy. One way to demonstrate this to yourself very simply is to feed a cookie to a child. What happens is the child starts running around and screaming. This is a consequence of the input of energy. I think that seeing life forms as servants of energy has greatly changed the way that I see many activities of life forms, in particular human activities. I now think that a firework display is essentially a spectacle of energetic servitude. We’re drawn to it. We like it. Fast cars, another spectacle of energetic servitude.

That is a manifestation of something that might be very deep. And thinking in terms of energy helps to expand an understanding of ourselves. It helps to expand an understanding of the natural world.

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In the book, you talk about five energy expansions in the history of life: rock, light, oxygen, flesh, and fire. Let’s start with the first one, rock, which stands in for geochemical energy. What do we know about how life arose from rock?

The first thing I should say is that the idea that there was a transition from geochemistry to biochemistry is the argument that makes the most sense to me. Now, exactly how life started is not established, and may never be established. Even if we were able to generate life forms from scratch in a laboratory, it doesn’t mean that’s how it happened here. The question is what happened, and that’s a question that dates back around four billion years. Nevertheless, the idea that a flow of energy and materials can form structures, and that the energy could come from chemical reactions between water, rocks, and gases, strikes me as fundamentally plausible.

The idea is that you have chemical reactions going on between water, rocks, and gases. These chemical reactions are similar to those that take place within life forms, and that adds an element of plausibility as well, because some hypotheses for the origin of life invoke chemistries that nothing uses. And it is more intellectually satisfying to me to think that there has been a continuum, that the processes of the Earth led to the processes of life in a way that we can still see and recognize today.

Supporting this philosophical outlook is the fact that there are life forms that make energy entirely from water, rocks, and gases. These life forms [microbes that live in hydrothermal vents] have no requirement for organic materials. The fact that such life forms exist means that they could have done well early in the history of the Earth.

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This is actually one of the places where [evolutionary biologist] Bill Martin’s work has been especially influential on my thoughts. It’s through thinking about Bill Martin’s work that I understood the extent to which the evolution of biochemistry is something that could potentially be investigated and traced.

It’s very, very difficult because four billion years separates today’s life forms from the earliest life forms. But nevertheless, intellectually or philosophically, one can start to think about the likely pathways that biochemistry may have developed along. Thinking about biochemistry as subject to evolution has helped it to become more accessible to me.

Credit: Envato / GreensandBlues

The final expansion is fire. Does this expansion, and maybe those before, offer new ways to think about the environmental crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, or does it primarily serve as a lens for understanding the past?

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Fire is a phenomenon that has its own fossil record. It appears to have come into existence with the evolution of plants on land, which is relatively late in Earth history, around 430 million years ago, possibly a little earlier. But fire as a source of energy for life is something that I think is a trait of humans.

I subscribe to [anthropologist] Richard Wrangham’s view and the view of his colleagues that fire is one of the things that made humans what we are today. That the evolution of cooking provided a way for us to expand the range of food that we could eat and also to get more calories from the same food than we could before. So it expanded our own personal access to energy and reshaped the human form, in particular resulting in smaller jaws, smaller teeth, smaller stomachs, and larger brains. There are also obviously a lot of other advantages to cooking, including killing off a lot of bugs, so it’s also outsourcing the immune system to some extent. It also reduces the costs of digestion, because you’re basically doing a pre-digestion. So in terms of human evolution, I think it’s been hugely important.

In terms of human cultural evolution, it’s been hugely important as well, especially in the ways that it has allowed us to expand our own metabolism. In particular, the use of fire made new technologies possible and also enabled access to new kinds of energy to support these technologies. And for me, this view of fire has fundamentally changed how I see humans. I think it really places us as part of a continuum of the life/Earth story.

Today, a lot of people say they’re very disconnected from nature, but actually collectively we’re more connected than anything has ever been before. Because we’re having more impacts, and we’re having them faster. Yes, cyanobacteria [which produce oxygen] transformed the atmosphere in collaboration with the Earth itself, but they took many, many, many millions of years to have this transformative effect. We’re having these effects over the last 200 years. It has helped me to understand what is happening, and perhaps it also helps us to think about what we could do.

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There’s a lot of excitement right now about astrobiology, and the idea that understanding the fundamental features of life on Earth might lead to the discovery of life forms elsewhere. What’s your view of the search for life in the universe?

The discovery of life elsewhere would be tremendously exciting, obviously. At the same time, we don’t have to go to Mars to know that whatever has happened there is fundamentally different from what has happened here. It would obviously be fascinating to know, but if there is something there, it’s very difficult to find. In contrast, this planet, Earth, just screams “alive!”

This planet is, in my view, the most interesting planet that any of us will ever know anything about. Far and away. This is not to say that I’m uninterested by other places and what might be going on. But I think we’re here in this unique place, and we know about it and we can study it, and it is extraordinary. This work has increased my sense of wonder, it has increased my sense of amazement, it has increased my sense of empathy. It has made me just so fascinated by all life forms. I think that we have such a rich place, and it is so layered. There are so many different layers and all of these different kinds of energy being captured and channeled. It’s just a marvel.

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