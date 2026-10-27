Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Zoology

How Jumping Spiders Sleep

Remarkably like us with cycles of wakefulness and REM

11:00 AM CDT on October 27, 2026

Myriad studies focus on human sleep, from mapping circadian rhythms to determining optimal sleep length. But we’re not the only creatures that need some shut-eye. The same is also true even of invertebrates, though far less is known about their sleep patterns. Which is why a new study published yesterday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences decided to take a closer look at spider sleep in particular. 

It’s obviously tough to conduct an electroencephalogram on a spider the length of a rice grain. And so, led by biologists in Germany, with colleagues from Australia and Italy, the study took a new approach to examining the sleep behavior of Australian jumping spiders (Portia fimbriata). Such arachnids are typically active in the daytime, then asleep at night in characteristic legs-pulled-in postures that camouflage them against foliage or rocks.

Read more: “Why Do Spiders Decorate Their Webs? A New Piece of the Puzzle

The researchers kept them in the lab, where 10 individual spiders were continuously recorded over three days. At night, their sleeping positions and REM-like periods—exhibited by twitching limbs and flicking retinas—were documented using infrared cameras. Spiders exposed to different light conditions were individually monitored. The depth of their sleep was also determined by playing a startling sound and measuring their reaction times. 

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

It turns out that jumping spider sleep patterns look uncannily similar to ours, with “a free-running circadian rhythm, robust sleep architecture, regularly occurring REM- like behaviors, elevated arousal thresholds during those REM-like states, as well as rebound effects following sleep disruption,” according to the paper. 

The study authors hypothesize that their poorer vision at night, coupled with the risk of exposure to night predators, may have shaped their human-like circadian rhythms. Similarly, spider brains also might need REM sleep to coalesce a lot of sensory inputs they’ve received during the day, in this case from the stimulus-rich forests they inhabit. 

Still, a sleepover with an Australian jumping spider might not be that restful for you—after all, they’re known to bite.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

Lead Image: Daniela C. Rößler

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Devin Reese

Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Zoology

When Texas Bat “Cities” Look Like Thunderstorms

Weather apps generally modify their default settings to remove such scenes from Doppler radarviews. Otherwise, live-feed watchers would think a torrential downpour is imminent

October 27, 2026
Zoology

The Bloody Palette of the Animal Kingdom

Red isn’t the only color when it comes to blood—critters produce the vital fluid in a variety of hues

October 26, 2026
Zoology

Mother Bats’ Hearts Quicken When They Hear Baby’s Cries

Like humans, bat moms are primed by evolution to spring into action

October 23, 2026
Zoology

A New Fossil Hints at the Surprising Origins of Snakes

By the Cretaceous, they’d already tried on several different lifestyles and sensory styles

October 22, 2026
Zoology

Watch Humpback Whales Team Up With Sea Lions to Hunt

A beneficial partnership in Monterey Bay

October 22, 2026
Zoology

How Crocodiles Survived the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs

They knew the most important rule in real estate

October 21, 2026