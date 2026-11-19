“It takes two to lie: one to lie and one to listen,” isn’t just a famous quote from Homer Simpson, it’s also the spirit of an actual experiment from a new study published in PLOS One. Psychologists from Ulm University in Germany recently investigated how our eyes react when we’re trying to deceive another actual person.

Here’s how they arranged the experiment: We’ll call our protagonist “Participant” and their partner “Mentalist” (because that’s what they called them in the study. During the investigation this pair sat facing one another at a table. Participant first selected a card with a number from one to six (if it’s important to your mental image, they resembled Uno cards). A screen visible to both Participant and Mentalist then showed the cards in sequence for five seconds each. Afterwards, Mentalist got to ask Participant some yes or no questions (i.e., “Is your card even?”) to try to determine which card they picked.

Read more: “The Galaxies in Your Eyes”

It sounds straightforward, but this is where the lying comes in. Before the sessions, Participant was tasked with either revealing the card to Mentalist, concealing their selection (making sure Mentalist didn’t guess correctly), or faking them out (placing suspicion on another card altogether). Participant was instructed to use nonverbal communication and tailor their question responses to achieve whatever goal they were given. During this little battle of wits, Participant’s eyes were tracked with specialized glasses.

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So what did they find?

According to data from 36 participants, our eyes betray us. Regardless of whether the participants were trying to reveal, conceal, or fake out the mentalist, their pupils dilated more when their own card popped up on the screen.

Additionally, when participants tried to conceal the identity of their cards, their gazes showed subtle differences. They blinked less and also showed fewer fixations, but for longer durations (0.9 versus 1.2 seconds). The researchers said this was likely a result of arousal inhibition, or a conscious attempt to suppress reactions. Finally, during the verbal portion, the eyes stopped being so instructive. Instead, the response time seemed to give the concealers and fakers away—truthful responses came a full second quicker than lies.

Of course, the study wasn’t designed to determine the effectiveness of the lies, just how people react physiologically when they’re telling them. Still, it seems like meeting someone’s gaze is as effective a tactic as any for sussing out dishonesty.

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Lead Image: Oleksandr Yashchuk / Shutterstock