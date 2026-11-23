Gone are the days when hurling payloads into space was a purely governmental effort. There is an ever-growing constellation of private startups engaged in a final frontier make over.

The privatization of space is truly on the move. News of the latest SpaceX launch of its Starship and successful return-to-launch pad recovery as well as other private space sector achievements are becoming near-daily events.

Read more: “The Deep Ocean Is a Global Public Good”

Low Earth orbit is already crowded with commercial satellites, and the vision of what’s to come includes commercial space stations, networks of floating data centers, constellations of power-beaming satellites, made-in-space pharmaceutical factories, gas-and-go refueling facilities, even rubbernecking space tourists in search of the most exotic of destinations.

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But as we blast off into this uncertain future, what laws, international agreements, or treaties might guardrail the development? Are we rushing headlong into conflict? Or are we floating peacefully into a shared and harmonious collaboration in the heavens?

Some futuristic forecasters see space as an evolving economic zone that may one day span the distance between Earth and the moon.

Amazon founder and space capitalist, Jeff Bezos, is projecting that millions of people will dwell in the vacuum of space in just two decades time. Indeed, that shift could occur much faster than many foresee, buoyed by governmental investments in exploring and exploiting the cosmos and powered by a potent mix of advances in artificial intelligence and robotics. Will this result in a Wild West of private space ventures?

Matt Weinzierl, professor of business administration at the Harvard Business School and co-author of Space to Grow: Unlocking the Final Economic Frontier, says that “privatization” is not really the right term for what’s happening. “The government is not getting out of space. In fact, the government is still an absolutely central player,” he says. “I call it ‘commercialization,’ because the big change is the rise of market forces in space.”

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Indeed, the infusion of private capital has already changed the complexion of humanity’s incursions into space. In October, the Office of Space Commerce—an arm of the United States Department of Commerce—and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released a report titled, “Building an In-Space Circular Economy.”

That report centers on the fact that, “traditional space activities have followed a linear, single mission model in which spacecraft are designed, launched, operated, and ultimately disposed of through atmospheric reentry or relocation to graveyard orbits.” Thanks to the growth of the commercial space sector, this “take-make-use-dispose” paradigm is increasingly challenged by the economic and operational realities of long-duration space activity.

A “circular space economy” is an alternate approach, underscores the report, that could reduce dependence on terrestrial resupply by extending the lifetimes of assets in space through the inspection, servicing, repair, reuse, repurposing, and recycling of space systems.

Casting an eye to the future, the report says that building an in-space circular economy will require coordination among policy, finance, technology, and standards organizations. That’s prelude to a functioning circular space economy that depends on a persistent physical and digital infrastructure. “Servicing hubs, modular platforms, transportation networks, manufacturing and recycling facilities, power generation, and communications must operate as parts of an interconnected system,” states the report.

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UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP: Commercial space group, Vast, is set to launch the world's first commercial space station in 2027. Credit: Vast

A long-time witness to the evolution of low Earth orbit from a barren frontier into an emerging marketplace is Jeffrey Manber, a special representative to the chairman and CEO at Voyager Technologies, a defense technology and space solutions company. “Even at this early stage in commercial development, low Earth orbit services are fulfilling critical national security needs and, at the same time, acting as a foundation for emerging markets,” he says.

Manber says he’s confident that in 10 years, low Earth orbit will be far more populated with services and platforms than today. Commercial space markets, he adds, take decades to develop and reach emerging status, and only after governments make the initial commitment to invest in such frontiers. In his view, there will be a number of orbiting space stations in different inclinations, owned by different organizations and companies focused on different markets, with some focused on in-space research and manufacturing. Others will be hotels, warehouses, and fuel depots, some U.S.-owned while others are supported by other nations.

And, critically, Manber suggests, that growth will spill over to cis-lunar—the space between the Earth and the moon—and onto the surface of the moon itself.

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It will still take time before there is advancement from a government lunar program propelled by companies and private capital to one where the government is truly one customer of many, adds Manber.

“For me it is clear. The next commercial frontier is cis-lunar and the lunar surface marketplace,” Manber notes, “one that is international in nature, with competing transportation, habitats, communications, minerals extraction, power and oxygen and agricultural generation goods and services.”

Indeed, multiple nations are targeting the moon as a snug and cozy extraterrestrial camper spot for ever-longer stays of human visitors. The potential uses of the moon include mining Helium-3, a scarce resource on our world but imbedded in the lunar topside and ideal for quantum computing fueling fusion reactors on Earth.

NASA itself has speculated that from the 2030s and beyond entirely new markets will emerge. “Once companies have established a toehold on the lunar surface and in cislunar orbit, they may provide services such as transportation to destinations in the Earth-Moon system, electrical power, rocket fuel depots, water extraction, and resource mining.

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This projected commercialization of space, in Earth orbit and outward to the moon is undergirded by almost 60 years of space law.

Michelle Hanlon is executive director of the Center for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law. She is also a permanent observer of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. “We are commercializing the infrastructure through which space is reached, used, and increasingly relied upon. Article II of the UN’s Outer Space Treaty of 1967 prohibits national appropriation of outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies,” she says. “It does not expressly prohibit private property, nor does it tell us exactly which private rights may arise as commercial activity develops.”

The legal framework leaves room for commerce, Hanlon argues, but it does not clearly define where legitimate private rights end and impermissible national appropriation begins. And that is where the history of other shared domains—think Antarctica or the open ocean—becomes useful, she suggests, although such analogies must be considered carefully.

PEACEFUL COLLABORATION: British Antarctic Survey’s Halley Research Station in Antarctica, the unpopulated continent where about 30 countries adhere to the Antarctic Treaty of 1959 to conduct peaceful scientific research. Credit: Sam Burrell, British Antarctic Survey

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About 30 countries engage in activities—mostly of the scientific variety—in Antarctica. All 30 are parties to the 1959 Antarctic Treaty System. Perhaps that bleak, foreboding polar panorama can serve as a template for working on the moon—for how diverse nations can play nice in a shared sandbox.

“Antarctica demonstrates that states can cooperate without resolving every underlying disagreement. Its system uses advance notice, information sharing, inspections, scientific cooperation, and environmental review,” Hanlon says. “But resource mining is prohibited there, so the dynamic is very different.”

Earth’s oceans host several different models and mechanisms of cooperation functioning simultaneously, adds Hanlon. “The high seas retain broad freedoms,” she says. “The deep seabed is governed through the common heritage principle, and newer agreements add environmental and procedural obligations without placing every ocean activity under one centralized authority.”

But none of those systems can simply be transplanted into space, explains Hanlon. “Antarctica is a singular continent with a distinctive history of territorial claims and a prohibition on resource extraction,” she says. “The ocean has physical, ecological, and commercial characteristics that differ sharply from orbit or the moon.”

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Space, then, will require its own, unique legal framework. “The lesson is not that space should copy one of them,” Hanlon continues. “The lesson is that governance can and should be tailored to the particular resource, activity, and risk.”

The Outer Space Treaty gives us tools, including freedom of exploration and use, non-appropriation, due regard, and reciprocal access to stations, installations, equipment, and vehicles on celestial bodies. “But those tools still leave significant room for interpretation, and first movers will shape how they are applied in practice,” Hanlon points out.

COSMIC COOPERATION: International dignitaries signed the United Nations Outer Space Treaty at a White House ceremony on January 27, 1967. Credit: United Nations

So are existing laws robust enough to adequately govern the expansion of space commerce?

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Space law works in layers, Hanlon says. The Outer Space Treaty provides the basic principles and tools to help implement them. Countries are free to explore and use space. They cannot claim it as national territory, and they must give due regard to the interests of other countries, as detailed in the Treaty.

Still, governments face a practical question: Who oversees what a particular company actually does once it achieves orbit or lands on the moon? “Closing that gap, through clear authorization and ongoing supervision, lets commercial activity expand without leaving responsibility behind,” Hanlon suggests.

And how is the UN’s 60-year-old Outer Space Treaty holding up as we enter this new era of commercializing space? Are countries adhering to it?

The Treaty itself remains remarkably successful, says Hanlon, when you see it for what it is: a set of tools rather than a rigid set of rules. “It has never been amended, and it almost certainly never will be. Negotiators working at the height of the Cold War went as far as they could,” she says. “They gave us freedom of use, non-appropriation, and the concept of due regard.” But those drafters could not have imagined, she adds, a space domain that is so crowded and bristling with commercial potential. So there are real gaps.

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“The work of the UN's Action Team on Lunar Activity Coordination and its Space Resources Working Group are all attempts to take the tools the Treaty gave us, especially due regard and the promotion of international cooperation and transparency, and operationalize them for the activities now underway,” Hanlon notes. “The foundation is solid. The work now is to keep building on it.”

There is the vacuum-packed truism that nobody can hear you scream in space.

Nevertheless, the economic bottom line for the heavens above is how space business will be regulated and just how loud the commercial “Ka-Ching” will sound in the years and decades ahead.

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