ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Print Edition 62

  • By Liz Greene
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join

Issue 62 of the Nautilus print edition combines some of the best content from our May and June 2025 online issues. It includes contributions from science writer Amanda Gefter, evolutionary biologist Neil Shubin, environmental chemist Alison Spodek, and more.  This issue also features new illustrations by Corneila Li, Maria Fedoseeva, and Ellen Weinstein.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

Laughing Apes Take Risks
Article Sidebar Image
Communication

Chasing Lost Languages
Article Sidebar Image
Arts

“There Were Periods When I Felt He Ruined My Life”
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now