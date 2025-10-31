ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Print Edition 64

  • By Liz Greene
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join

Issue 64 of the Nautilus print edition combines some of the best content from our September and October 2025 online issues. It includes contributions from neuroscientist Grigori Guitchounts, science journalist Megan Scudellari, author Philip Ball, and more.  This issue also features new illustrations by Tara Anand.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

Humans Have Upended the World’s Balance of Mammals
Article Sidebar Image
Health

Fentanyl’s Deadly Recipe
Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

Why We Love Horror Stories
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now