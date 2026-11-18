This story was originally published by Knowable Magazine.

In the 1980s, biologists rounded up every last California condor for captive breeding. It was an unprecedented conservation project with stunning success: Today, the birds number more than 600.

But for some ecologists, there’s a distressing corollary: The birds were reportedly treated with pesticides that killed condor parasites, including one unique to these birds, the condor louse Colpocephalum californici. The condor louse became a poster child for parasite extinction.

Parasites have a bad rap. But parasite ecologists say most parasitic species don’t harm us or our domestic animals and, in fact, make important contributions to life on Earth.

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Amid today’s rapidly changing ecosystems, not much is known about how most parasites are faring: Better? Worse? The same? But by one estimate, climate-induced loss of habitat could cause extinction for 5 to 10 percent of parasite species by 2070. In 2023, the International Union for Conservation of Nature — the group responsible for the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species — started a new parasite specialist group, which aims to red-list more parasite species and develop conservation plans.

“They may be ugly; they might be gross,” says Chelsea Wood, a parasite ecologist at the University of Washington in Seattle. “But that doesn’t mean that they don’t have as much right to exist as any other species.”

Science has a strict definition for parasites: They live on or in their host, surviving at the host’s expense. But those host expenses vary. “Not all parasites have negative effects on their hosts all the time,” says Jason Weckstein, a bird and parasite expert at Drexel University in Philadelphia. There might be cases, for example, where a few parasites on an otherwise healthy critter might be no big deal, while a ton of parasites noshing on a sick, malnourished animal could be quite detrimental.

In many cases, parasites have coevolved with their hosts long enough to reach a truce. For example, humans have coexisted with parasitic worms for millennia, to the point that the worms can manage human immunity and metabolism in ways that might have benefits, like countering autoimmunity or allergies. That said, in high numbers, the same worms can cause severe disease, particularly in vulnerable people like children and pregnant women.

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Beyond their hosts, parasites are members of the greater community. “It turns out that sucking blood and eating poo and all of the gross things that parasites do are really important functions in ecosystems,” says Wood. For example, like predators, parasites can keep animal populations in check.

By analyzing the parasites in preserved fish, like these from the University of Washington fish collection, researchers figured out how parasite populations changed over time. CREDIT: Katherine Maslenikov / UW Burke Museum

Consider the flatworm Euhaplorchis californiensis, which cycles from snails to fish to birds. The California killifish it infects normally hide in the shadows. But with E. californiensis in their brains, the fish venture into unprotected waters, flash their shiny scales and are promptly gobbled by birds. The parasite takes the next step in its life cycle — and keeps energy and resources moving along the marsh’s food web.

Parasite action on ecosystems benefits humans, too, says Skylar Hopkins, a parasite ecologist at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. For example, parasitoid wasps inject their eggs into other insects, including hosts that eat our crops. When invasive cassava mealybugs threatened African farms in the 1970s, introducing parasitoid wasp cocoons on land and by airdrop saved the harvest, ensuring that millions of people had enough to eat.

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So parasites are important — but scientists are largely in the dark about how they’ll fare as hosts are threatened, humans encroach on wild areas and the climate changes. “We have, just barely, the foggiest clue about which parasites are likely to be endangered,” says Wood.

She’s trying to clear the fog. In one project, her team plumbed museum collections to study 85 types of parasites found on eight fish species in Washington state’s Puget Sound between 1880 and 2019. They spotted a pattern: Populations of parasites that require only one or two host species underwent no change in abundance. But those that cycle through three or more hosts declined by about 11 percent per decade, diminishing in step with rising sea surface temperatures. The authors speculate that the multi-host parasites were more vulnerable because if any one host population was altered, that could stall the parasite’s life cycle.

Wood further analyzed the potential impact of global climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution on parasites in the 2025 Annual Review of Animal Biosciences. The answer: It’s complicated. Consider the impact of pollution: Some parasites, like trematode worms, tend to suffer. On the other hand, protozoans often do well in polluted environments. And creatures known as spiny-headed worms can’t handle pesticides but thrive in the effluents pouring out of pulp mills. “There are both winners and losers in a changing world,” Wood concludes.

The IUCN hopes to protect some of those losers. While fewer than 10 parasites are red-listed now, the parasite group is investigating several candidates and aims to get up to 50 total species on their threatened list by 2030, says Hopkins, the group’s cochair. She’s careful to note that certain parasites, no matter how imperiled, will never make it onto the red list or receive protections: Anything that harms people or domestic animals is parasita non grata.

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Knowing which parasites are endangered provides clues about what factors put them at risk. “Eventually, we want to be able to make some broader conclusions on what is going on for parasites in general,” says Hopkins.

And the red-listing will feed into conservation efforts. “We need to piggyback parasite conservation on top of other things that are already happening,” Hopkins says. Most likely, that would mean including parasites in monitoring programs and protecting areas where they and their hosts live. When appropriate, conservationists might choose not to treat animals for parasites. Scientists might also be able to store some kinds of endangered parasites in their freezers for posterity, or breed them in captivity.

The IUCN group is already enacting its first parasite protection plan, for the Ryukyu rabbit tick of Japan. The rabbit in this case is the endangered Amami rabbit, a short-eared, pointy-faced, mottled-charcoal bunny found only on two small islands in southern Japan. It’s thought to be a living fossil that resembles primitive rabbits. It’s also important to the island’s forest ecosystem, spreading plant seeds and feeding dung beetles with its droppings. It’s been threatened in the past by human hunting and imported mongooses, and remains at risk from feral cats and dogs and forest clearing.

The glossy brown rabbit tick sucks bunny blood, but it doesn’t usually seem to cause the rabbits harm. It might even be beneficial, by priming the bunny’s immune system.

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But the tick, too, is at risk, from threats to its host plus invasive ants that eat it. Hokkaido University scientists are monitoring it, and they’ve set up a successful captive breeding program, growing multiple generations of ticks on lab rabbits.

The rabbit tick, in contrast to the condor louse, has become a more hopeful sort of poster child, an emblem of parasite conservation.

And here’s another reason for hope: A few years ago, Weckstein got an email from a zoo. Their California condor had lice. Would he like to check them out? Weckstein’s team is examining the samples and intends to publish findings soon.

Some posters might need an update.

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This article originally appeared in Knowable Magazine, a nonprofit publication dedicated to making scientific knowledge accessible to all. Sign up for Knowable Magazine’s newsletter.

Lead Image: crevis / Adobe Stock