Siberian cranes have been lauded as a recovery success story. In 1981, their populations had crashed to just 140 birds after major losses of their wetlands and hunting along their migration routes. But by 2026, they’d recovered forty-fold—with their numbers now totaling more than 5,600. The remarkable comeback was attributed to the protections gained by the IUCN listing Siberian cranes (Leucogeranus leucogeranus) as Critically Endangered.

The story, however, isn’t so simple.

A recent perspective published in the journal The Innovation looked deeper than the numbers to assess how Siberian cranes were faring. Cranes breed in Russia’s Arctic tundra, then migrate several thousand miles to winter in China. With the degradation of natural wetlands, most congregate at two farmland sites around Poyang Lake in southeastern China. There, in the rice paddies and lotus ponds, they find plenty of food, including water chestnut roots, water hyacinth, and lotus roots.

Read more: “The Crowd-Sourced Science to Save Endangered Succulents”

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But, according to the study authors from Jiangxi Agricultural University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, cranes’ human-made habitats are rife with antibiotic residues and microplastics as well. The study authors detected water concentrations of the antibiotics azithromycin at 882.6 ng/g and erythromycin at 1,182.5 ng/g, both “far exceeding the commonly recognized safety threshold of 100 ng/g.”

Moreover, in analyzing crane feces under a microscope, the researchers found an average of 62 microplastic pieces per gram of poop, which can disrupt their gut microbiota. The study authors also expressed concern about increased exposure to viruses from other birds that use rice paddies, such as the greater white-fronted geese (Anser albifrons), which had the virus causing Newcastle disease (Orthoavulavirus javaense) that spreads from poultry into the wild, in their fecal samples.

As such, the researchers argue that “protecting endangered species requires a paradigm shift from counting individuals to understanding population health.” In the paper, they propose a six-dimensional framework for assessing the conservation status of animals that accounts for demography, environment, disease, genetics, physiology, and behavior.

It’s yet another case of numbers not telling the whole story.

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Lead Image: Marek R. Swadzba / Adobe Stock