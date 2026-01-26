ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Straight-Tusk Elephants Once Roamed Europe. And We Used Their Bones as Hammers

A 480,000-year-old battered bone is the earliest known flintstone hammer in Europe

  • By Devin Reese
A painting of two straight-tusked elephants during the Last Interglacial in a temperate forest landscape.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

A little piece of fossilized elephant bone found in southern England offers a window into the life of our human ancestors. Just 4.3 inches by 2.4 inches, the triangular fossil bone came from either an elephant or a mammoth, given its density and thickness. It was recovered from a well-known archaeological site in Boxgrove, England, in the 1990s, but only now—thanks to advances in imaging techniques—recognized as an elephant bone tool, according to a study published in Science Advances.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Imaging with 3-D scanning and electron microscopy of the bone fragment revealed telltale clues on its surface. The battered pattern of notches, pits, and other impact marks, coupled with embedded flint flakes, suggested it served as a hammer to touch up flintstone tools. Because the bone is softer than the flint, it would have worked as a “knapper” to sharpen a flint stone by knocking flakes off its edges.

“Collecting and shaping an elephant bone fragment and then using it on multiple occasions to shape and sharpen stone tools shows an advanced level of complex thinking and abstract thought,” explained co-author and anthropologist Silvia Bello in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “The Natural World Is an Elephant World

Whether the bone was scavenged from a carcass or extracted from a hunted animal is unknown. Two of the largest members of the elephant family lived in Europe during the Middle Pleistocene: Eurasian straight-tusked elephants (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) and steppe mammoths (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) that both stood almost 13 feet tall. Hunting them would have been a formidable task, but the study authors conclude that the bone was relatively fresh because it deformed a bit during its use.

Both these elephant species were uncommon in prehistoric southern England, suggesting that the elephant bone tool was a rare find. The carcass it came from may have also provided other raw materials like teeth, tusks, skin, fat, and edible meat. Based on the time and place, the study authors surmise that the bone toolmaker was either an early Neanderthal (Homo neanderthalensis) or a Homo heidelbergensis.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“This remarkable discovery showcases the ingenuity and resourcefulness of our ancient ancestors,” said lead author and archaeologist Simon Parfitt in a statement. “They possessed not only a deep knowledge of the local materials around them, but also a sophisticated understanding of how to craft highly refined stone tools.”

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Brennan Stokkermans / Wikipedia

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Devin Reese

    Posted on

    Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

An illustration of an old-fashioned light bulb.
History

Did Edison Accidentally Create a Vital Superconductor?
A photo of a bat in flight.
Zoology

Engineers Build “Bat Accelerator” to Crack Mystery of Stealth Navigation
An illustration of a woman sitting alone at a desk, floating in the ocean.
Psychology

Workplace Loneliness Is Contagious
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now