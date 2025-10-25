ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

The World’s Tiniest Wave Tank

This ocean on a chip unlocks the mysteries of rogue waves, tsunamis, and other aquatic oddities

  • By Kristen French
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

The ocean seems infinite when you stand at its edge, stretching in shades of blue to the horizon. But scientists have managed to create a model of this vast body of water that is so tiny it can fit on a grain of rice. They miniaturized the sea so they can more easily study the nonlinear behavior of water waves, such as rogue waves, tsunamis, and solitary waves known as solitons.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

All of these waves can be modeled to a certain extent in large wave pools, with artificial channels extending several hundred feet. But the new device, essentially the world’s tiniest wave tank, could cut the time needed to do experiments on wave dynamics a millionfold—and days needed for data collection in traditional wave tanks to milliseconds, according to Professor Warwick Bowen, who leads the Quantum Optics laboratory at the University of Queensland in Australia.

When they set their tiny wave tank in motion, Bowen and his team observed some pretty exotic stuff: phenomena that had been predicted by physics but had never been seen before, such as waves that leaned back instead of forward, and solitons that traveled as depressions rather than peaks. The physicists used laser light to drive exotic fluid through a miniscule tube, which created the waves they wanted to study. They also used laser light to observe the waves that emerged. They published the data generated with the tiny wave chip in Science.

“A lot of the physics behind waves and turbulence has been a mystery,” said Christopher Baker, lead author of the paper and a physicist at the University of Queensland in Australia, in a statement. But the laws of nonlinear wave motion and turbulence govern “everything from ocean waves and the swirl of hurricanes to the flow of blood and air through our bodies,” he said, as well as the planet’s weather, climate, and even the functioning of some clean-energy technologies like wind farms.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The device Baker and his team used was built with a layer of superfluid helium only a few millionths of a millimeter thick and the chip that holds it is smaller than a grain of rice. (Superfluid helium is liquid helium that flows with zero viscosity and has unique quantum behaviors: For example, it can climb walls.)

In the future, the researchers say they hope to use the tiny wave pool to discover new laws of fluid dynamics, improve the design of wind turbines and ship hulls, better predict the weather, and explore “energy cascades,” where large eddies transfer energy to smaller ones.

If they succeed, tiny wave pools might just be the wave of the future.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: (Fast Cargo Boat Battling The Waves), print by Hokusai, c. 1805. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Kristen French

    Posted on

    Kristen French is an associate editor at Nautilus. She has worked in science journalism since 2013, reporting and editing features and news for publications such as Wired, Backchannel, The Verge, and New York magazine, among others. She studied science journalism at Columbia University. She is based in San Diego.

Article Sidebar Image
Anthropology

This Inca Building was the Original Boom Box
Article Sidebar Image
Geoscience

Pink Boulders Reveal a Hidden Antarctic Giant
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

The Secrets of Deadly Snake Bites
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now