Don Quixote, Saddam Hussein, a galaxy far, far away, the infuriating Rubik’s Cube, Venus, Mecca, measles, Nvidia, and that hella hot quasar in Virgo: What do all these things have in common? They’re hot in some obvious or obscure sense of the word.

It’s a hot time to talk about things that are hot, if you will. The Earth is, alarmingly, getting hotter and hotter every year as we pump greenhouse gases into its atmosphere. This year, NOAA announced that the summer of 2026 was the warmest on record for the continental United States since it began tracking temperatures 132 years ago. Scorching mega-fires with internal temperatures of over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit continue to tear across cherished landscapes of the West, burning close to 10 times more acreage annually today than in 1985.

This story is from “The Hot Issue,” the latest from Nautilus.

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Western culture, in fact, seems obscenely obsessed with hotness. “Hot Ones,” the celebrity interview show where guests eat a series of chicken wings that are increasingly spicy, has become a pop culture institution. “Hot honey” seems to top every gourmet pizza in the land. “Hot take” has become the standard term for a provocative opinion and “spicy” for all things edgy. “Hot-mic” moments abound, and “Hot Girl Summer,” by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has morphed into “hot girl walk” and even “hot labor summer” on social media.

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At Nautilus, we decided it was time to take all of this hotness into our own hands, so we made a list of the hottest things in the universe.

Some of the entries on our list are objective, quantitative measurements of high T (that’s temperature, not testosterone), like Furnace Creek in 1913 or the melting point of tungsten in the lab. Others, like the temperature of the sun’s core or the super-bright Quasar 3C273 in the Virgo Constellation, are based on observed data and physical models.

Still other types of hot listed here dig deep into dictionary definitions of the adjective: hot as in spicy, best-selling, in demand, most profitable, most viewed, stolen, or longest winning streak in sports history. Most of these are also objectively determined.

For those few items that are purely subjective, like hottest male or most beautiful female, we attribute to their sources. We probably could have expanded this list into hundreds if we embraced every possible definition of hot (angry, eager, fresh, steamy, etc.) But we left it short as a nod to one final definition of hot—radioactive: something best kept contained.

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HOT WORLD: Venus, shown here in a computer-simulated, global view of the planet’s Northern Hemisphere, is more than 850 degrees F at the surface. Credit: NASA/JPL

In Space

Hottest Planet: Venus, with an average surface temperature of 872 degrees F.

Warmest Part of our Solar System: The sun’s core, where temperatures reach 27 million degrees F.

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Hottest Place in the Observable Universe: Quasar 3C273, in the Virgo Constellation, has a superhot, superbright accretion disk around the massive black hole in its core with temperatures exceeding 18 trillion degrees F.

Highest Temperature Ever: Just after the Big Bang, when the universe was but one tenth of one millionth of one trillionth, trillionth, trillionth of a second old (10-43 seconds old), its temperature was 100 “nonillion” Kelvin (10³² K).

In the Lab

Highest Experimental Temperature: The Large Hadron Collider at CERN achieved 9.9 trillion degrees F, announced on August 13, 2012, but achieved nearly two years earlier.

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Highest Melting Point: Pure tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal at 6,192 degrees F. That’s a big reason why it’s the metallic filament used in incandescent lightbulbs.

Hottest Complex Life Form: The geothermal “fire amoeba” Incendiamoeba cascadensis, discovered in Hot Spring Creek at Lassen Volcanic National Park in California, can reproduce at 145 degrees F, a record for eukaryotes.

Highest Temperature Organism: The most extreme extremophile is strain 116 of Methanopyrus kandleri, found in the Kairei hydrothermal field in the Indian Ocean. It can proliferate under high pressure at temperatures up to 252 degrees F.

Ultimate “Hot Zone” Disease: Measles is the world’s most contagious disease, with a basic reproduction rate (R0) of 12-18, meaning one infected person can infect that many unvaccinated people on average.

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HOT COLLISIONS: The large hadron collider at CERN has reached a temperature of 9.9 trillion degrees F. Credit: Maximilien Brice / CERN

On Earth

Highest Air Temperature Ever Recorded: Furnace Creek in Death Valley, California, reached 134 degrees F on July 10, 1913.

Top Sand, Rock, and Surface Temperature: Sunbaked Lut Desert in Iran and the Sonoran Desert on the Mexico-United States border both reached 177.4 degrees F in the last decade.

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Hottest U.S. State: Florida had an average temperature of 72.3 degrees F in 2025.

Hottest U.S. Town: Key West, Florida, has an average annual temperature of 78.9 degrees F.

Longest Unbroken Heat Wave: The Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia saw 227 consecutive days above 100 degrees F in 2010.

Hottest Town in the World: Dallol, Ethiopia, had an average daily high of 106 degrees F from 1960–1966.

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HOT DESERT: More than 100 years ago, Furnace Creek in Death Valley, California, reached 134 degrees F. Credit: Gilberto Parada/Unsplash

On the Plate

Hottest Chili: Pepper X, bred by the charmingly named PuckerButt Pepper Company in Fort Mill, South Carolina, clocks in at 2.69 million Scoville heat units, up to 900 times hotter than a jalapeño.

Hottest Dish: Phaal curry, a sort of vindaloo on crack, is the hottest dish in the world, according to chef Gordon Ramsay. A British-Bangladeshi dish developed in Birmingham, England, it’s so hot that chefs must wear gas masks when they make it.

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HOT PEPPER: Guinness World Records recognized Pepper X as the hottest chili pepper in 2023. It clocks in at 2.69 million Scoville heat units, up to 900 times hotter than a jalapeño. Credit: Arcizy/Wikimedia Commons

Sports, Stocks, and Thefts

Hottest Consecutive Streak: Pakistani squash champion Jahangir Khan went 555-0 and won five world championships from 1981–1986.

Longest Hot Streak in Pro Sports: Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez won his first 87 professional bouts, going undefeated from 1980–1993.

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Hottest Stock of All Time: A 2017 study pegged the lifetime buy-and-hold return of Altria (MO), the parent company of Philip Morris USA, at 265 million percent between 1925 and 2023.

Four Hottest Stocks of the Last 30 Years: Nvidia (NVDA)*, Monster Beverage (MNST), Amazon.com (AMZN)*, and Apple (AAPL), have 30-year returns of 567,000 percent, 474,900 percent, 266,500 percent, and 171,700 percent respectively.

Hottest Bank Withdrawal in History: The largest bank heist ever occurred on the eve of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Saddam Hussein dispatched his son Qusay and cronies in the middle of the night to Iraq’s Central Bank with a hand-written note, and they drove away with nearly $1 billion in three commercial freight trucks. One third of this money has never been found.

HOT HEIST: In June 2003 Saddam Hussein’s son and associates withdrew nearly $1 billion from the Central Bank of Iraq. Credit: Thomas Hartwell/Wikimedia Commons

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Entertainment

Hottest Man of All Time: James Dean, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Hottest Woman of All Time: Lupita Nyong’o, according to Esquire Magazine.

Hottest Movie Franchise of All Time: Star Wars. By 2012 it had generated $30 billion in revenue.

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Hottest-Selling Toy: Rubik’s Cube. From 1980–2014, more than 350 million sold, at least five of them to the author.

Hottest Book in the World: The Bible. According to Guinness World Records, an estimated 5-7 billion copies of the Bible were sold or distributed by 2021. Some 80 million copies are printed every year.

Hottest Novel of All Time: Don Quixote (1605) has sold about 500 million copies.

Hottest Nonfiction Book of All Time: Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-tung, also known as “The Little Red Book,” was printed more than 1 billion times from 1964–1976 alone, according to the nonprofit China Project.

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