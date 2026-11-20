First of all, there was the trick of staying submerged long enough to hear him. My 3-millimeter wetsuit was made of neoprene, a rubber infused with tiny gas bubbles, and I felt as buoyant as a cork. I was off the coast of Mo’orea, a small island in French Polynesia, floating on the deep cerulean-blue sea.

I could just make him out in the distance: the faint white outline of pectoral fins and underbelly, a ghostly silhouette of a male humpback whale suspended vertically, nose pointing down to the ocean floor. He was a giant school bus of a creature dwarfed only by the ocean itself, yet whose song commanded the great expanse. His plaintive chant—ascending high notes interrupted with bass staccatos that caused my flippers to vibrate—was amplified by the walls of the barrier reef. I was getting cold, but the pleasure of his song overpowered my numbing limbs. I wanted to keep myself in the presence of beauty for just a moment longer.

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Beauty. Did other whales off the coast of Mo’orea hear beauty in the song? Do other animals sense beauty?

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None other than Charles Darwin thought so. He believed animals got pleasure from admiring shapes, colors, patterns, and sounds. On visits to the Zoological Gardens in London, he enjoyed the peacocks’ decorated, iridescent plumes, and imagined that the peahens admired the peacock’s tail “as much as we do.” Birds weren’t the only nonhuman aesthetes. Darwin thought spiders had an eye for beauty, too. He mused that since we evolved from a common ancestor, it’s possible that much more life on Earth could have a “taste for the beautiful.”

Yet the biological processes for how this might work remained a mystery to him. In On the Origin of Species, published in 1859, Darwin circled the riddle of how life evolved from a common ancestor through natural selection, and later, in The Descent of Man, he was concerned with the nature of animals’ sense of beauty. The first was solved a century later with the discovery of genetic inheritance through DNA. The second riddle is still an open question.

Most scientists after Darwin—biologists especially—dropped the question entirely. Victorians didn’t like the idea that the appreciation of beauty, often considered evidence of the soul, could be shared with beasts. There was also growing consensus among scientists that nonhuman animal traits and behaviors could be explained through the evolutionary goals of sex, food, and shelter alone. Even now it’s met with suspicion. Beauty, the assumption goes, is in the eye of the beholder, who can only be human.

But modern evolutionary biologists have gathered evidence that animals from baboons to birds, honeybees to fish, might have a sense of beauty. As squishy as that might sound, a large body of research in psychology, neurobiology, and computational neuroscience treats beauty as an empirical phenomenon that can be defined and tested. Although most of this research focuses on humans, scientists believe there are strong parallels that can be drawn to nonhuman animals.

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Tamra Mendelson, a professor of evolutionary biology and behavioral ecology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, is a leader in the field. She’s heard all the criticisms of her work being anthropomorphic. One day, after she gave a talk proposing that nonhuman animals share brain processes with us that correlate with experiencing beauty, a colleague walked up to her and said, “You know, this is all really great but just drop the beauty part.”

“I’m not going to drop it,” Mendelson said to me recently with a warm laugh. “Beauty is real. It’s a real experience. You have it. He has it. We’re all animals, and we have it.”

In what ways, though, do animals sense beauty? What role does it play in mating, in adaptation and evolution? Mendelson and her colleagues answer those questions and boldly propose that beauty is its “own self-sufficient source of pleasure,” as they write in a 2025 paper, “On the biological basis of beauty.” We’re not the only ones on this planet to enjoy something simply for its beauty. Animals too might experience beauty for beauty’s sake.

DARTING BEAUTY: The extraordinary color patterns of darter fish cannot be explained simply as camouflage from predators or mating signals. CREDIT: Dhester88 / Wikimedia Commons

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Mendelson didn’t study beauty at the outset of her scientific career. She was struck by it instead. While a graduate student at Duke University, she had a stint between 1993 and 1994 studying lemurs at the Duke Lemur Center, where she found herself chasing after the primates in the cold to record whether the dominant female gets to be the warmest by being in the middle of the huddle.

Her luck changed when a mentor handed her a bunch of papers on darters, a fish species native to North America found in the shallows of streams and lakes. Mendelson knew she’d found her ideal candidate. Darters could be studied in a laboratory aquarium that recreates their natural habitat, and she could watch them while seated with a cup of coffee. That wasn’t the only perk. It was also their looks. “I can’t stand it, they’re so beautiful,” she said.

During breeding season, male darters, such as the candy darter of West Virginia, are so brilliantly colored and strikingly patterned that it’s hard to peel your eyes away. Even on a computer screen they’re mesmerizing: Their bellies are splashed with red encircled in gold, their tails and backs are painted with shimmery turquoise, and their dorsal fins alternate vibrant orange and blue. The darter was Mendelson’s peacock. And just like Darwin, a question hovered in Mendelson’s mind: Why do they look like this? “I studied the role of mate choice in speciation, and nothing made sense,” she said.

Mendelson was skeptical that the males’ coloring and patterning served as camouflage to blend into the environment and hide them from predators. Their resplendence made the animals more, not less, detectable by predators. The camouflage angle similarly failed to explain why the females weren’t colored like the males. Wouldn’t they need camouflage protection the most? They are the ones with the eggs, after all, and getting gobbled up would put the species at risk.

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Mendelson also wasn’t persuaded that the decorative features merely signaled “good genes”—also the conventional explanation for the peacock’s plumage. The good genes theory goes that an immense and brilliant display of tail feathers takes a lot of metabolic energy to build and maintain, and a weak or sick male would not be able to both subsist and have fantastic feathering. In short, the more prodigious the plumage, the healthier the male and the greater chance his offspring will be healthy, too. Yet if these features were only signals of the males’ genetic fitness, then we should expect them to be more like “car alarms and stop signs,” Mendelson said. Detectable but not ornate.

Mendelson was intrigued by evolutionary biologist Richard Prum’s argument that an appreciation of beauty was involved in animals’ mate selection, and she “liked the idea of an aesthetic sense.” But his theory didn’t go far enough. Prum, she said, “doesn’t offer any explanation for the particular design of a signal.” It doesn’t explain why a fin or feather is ornately patterned in the way it is. At this point in her career, Mendelson recalled, she remained “baffled by the designs.”

BIOLOGIST IN THE HOUSE: Tamra Mendelson knows she can be seen as trespassing in philosophy by studying beauty. But as an evolutionary biologist, she said, "I can help us understand beauty in a totally different way.” CREDIT: Photo Courtesy of Tamra Mendelson

But this changed one summer day in Anchorage in 2015. Mendelson was at the University of Alaska for the annual meeting of the Animal Behavior Society, and attended a talk by Julien Renoult, an evolutionary biologist and cognitive scientist at the French National Center for Scientific Research.

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Renoult began his career as a behavioral ecologist studying the fruit of fig trees in Madagascar. During his fieldwork, he noticed how certain birds and monkeys were drawn to the brilliantly colored green, orange, purple, and red fruits. He wondered why color and patterns might attract animals. When he looked for answers, he only came across studies on humans. “In nonhuman animals we had nothing,” Renoult said.

In 2012, Renoult joined a lab in Paris that specialized in the history and philosophy of aesthetics. He spent the next three years poring through the literature on humans’ taste for beauty, while brainstorming how it could be tested in animals. “People thought I was doing strange things,” he said, but “this is something that we can study with a classic scientific approach.”

He came away from his time at that lab with a significant insight—one that he believed helped link ornaments and mate choice in animals, and one in which animal appreciation of beauty is key. But how can you possibly crawl into the mind of another species, such as a peahen, to know whether she has a deeper appreciation for the peacock’s brilliant patterning and not just his sex appeal? You do it indirectly, and Renoult devised a clever hack.

Renoult and his team trained a computer algorithm to process photos of landscapes—forests and sweeping countryside scenes—the way that a human retina and visual cortex would.

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Neuroscientists have long known that brains compress information into fewer neurons to save energy, a phenomenon called “efficient processing.” It would cost us too much energy and time to have a neuron fire for each distinct feature of a habitat. Instead, we have specialized neurons that code for patterns in nature such as verticality, symmetry, and roundness. Over time, our brains become tuned to these patterns in our environment. It’s a shortcut that helps us quickly determine whether a place is familiar and safe. It’s also a bias our brains have for these features, and it looks for them everywhere.

The researchers then fed the algorithm photos of women, and had it process their faces using the same vocabulary it built from processing the landscapes. Renoult noticed that some of these faces were processed quickly by the algorithm, requiring very little code. Since the algorithm is a simulation for how our brain works, this finding suggests that our brains encode landscapes and faces in a similar way.

Next, Renoult asked a group of 169 men to rate the same photos of women on a scale of 1 to 20 on attractiveness. He predicted that the more efficiently the algorithm processed a face, the higher the men would rate that face’s attractiveness. He was right. This indicated that “beauty is determined by a particular way of processing information,” he said. Beauty is not a property of an object, but rather the result of an activity in the brain.

Renoult’s study also suggested we find certain faces attractive because they share features with landscapes. Our visual cortex is ancient and evolved to help our forebears’ brains find patterns in their environment. And we are not the only animals with visual cortices that process information in an efficient manner. This compression can emerge and spread through a population over evolutionary time from repeated exposures to the environment, becoming encoded into the genome. Scientists have observed this coding “in all animals, even in invertebrates,” Renoult noted. It’s possible that snails are aesthetes.

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While Renoult shared these ideas in the 2015 talk in Alaska, it dawned on Mendelson that she now had a hypothesis she could test. Maybe one reason the female darters were attracted to male darters wasn’t only because they found them arousing, but because their patterning resembled the environment that their brains had adapted to. Maybe attraction between mates in the animal world isn’t always about sex.

STAR POWER: Striking regularity in an animal pattern, like the star-shape tail of the greater sage grouse, can trigger pleasure. CREDIT: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Mendelson and Renoult have found a basis for their theory in many fields, notably neuroaesthetics, the interdisciplinary field that locates our experiences of the arts in the brain. “We’ve evolved from common ancestors, so a lot of our brain architecture is similar,” Mendelson said. Added Renoult, “Everything that characterizes a judgment of beauty in humans—the machinery at least—is present in nonhuman animals.”

With the use of brain scans, scientists studying neuroaesthetics in 2023 reported that when we say something is beautiful, a region deep in our midbrain, the mesolimbic system, generates a feeling of pleasure. Given we share the same basic neural machinery with all vertebrates, studies have shown that some insects, including bees, might have a similar reward system.

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The pleasure of beauty is linked to processing information with ease, the same activity in the brain that Renoult discussed in his 2015 talk. Psychologists refer to the pleasure of information-processing as “fluency,” which they equate with beauty. This fluency, inherited from our evolutionary past (coded into our genome) and individual life experiences, can explain why there seems to be some universal qualities that characterize beautiful things, like symmetry.

It also explains why there might be shared aesthetic preferences across species.

A study published this year investigated whether our taste in sounds overlaps with other species’ aural affinities. Turns out, we have the same appreciation for male frog songs that female frogs do. The lower-frequency calls embellished with “trills,” “clicks,” and “chucks” thrill us all, as does the female crickets’ preference for classic “chirps” over “purrs.” We also appear to have similar visual preferences with other species. A 2023 study suggested that jumping spiders like abstract images that contain similar spatial statistics, such as the changes in light and dark across an image, found in natural scenes that we like.

Another key point of Mendelson’s and Renoult’s thesis is that beauty is “disinterested.” When you experience beauty, you’re not concerned about what it’s going to give you beyond the immediate pleasure of appreciating it. The moment you begin to think about what you want, you’ve slipped into desire. Psychologists distinguish the two states as “liking” and “wanting.” Liking is linked with calming neurotransmitters, such as opioids and endocannabinoids; wanting is associated with arousal and dopamine.

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But if the experience of beauty isn’t goal-oriented, then it seems irrelevant to the purpose of survival. To put it another way: How does beauty make any evolutionary sense?

The experience of beauty is an adaptive trait, Mendelson explained, but not necessarily for sexual purposes: “The whole process evolved in a different context than sexual communication.” That context is the environment.

Because our brain rewards us with pleasure when we discover patterns and regularities in our surroundings, we are encouraged to continue gathering information. And because our brains are biased toward these patterns, we will find beauty in places unrelated to survival—like on a museum wall or the red carpet. An animal’s experience of ornamental beauty, Mendelson said, is an aesthetic experience not unlike our own, which doesn’t have to involve sexual selection.

Not that beauty has nothing to do with sex. Mendelson explained that beauty can indeed be part of the mating ritual. Although a sense of beauty evolved independently of sex selection, her hypothesis is that it’s “being exploited by sexual actors.” The female darter selects a male whose patterns are as pleasurable to process as those in her environment. Although liking and wanting have different functions, they’re not mutually exclusive. The stunning qualities of a male peacock’s tail give the peahen another reason to stick around, even if she hasn’t made up her mind whether he is boyfriend material.

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KEY OF LIFE: Turns out, humans have the same appreciation for male frog songs that female frogs do. We get the same thrills. CREDIT: Macropixel / Envato

Innes Cuthill is a behavioral ecologist at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom who studies adaptive traits in animals, notably coloration. He agrees with Mendelson and Renoult—and Darwin—that human traits can be a guide to understanding animals. “I’m certainly with Darwin in seeing that there’s continuity in emotional states, as well as physical processing and physiology, between other animals and us,” Cuthill said. “I mean, it would be very strange if there wasn’t continuity.”

But Cuthill worries comparing our experience of beauty to animals’ is a step too far. “I don’t necessarily accept that animals are experiencing emotions in the same way as us, and it’s probably impossible, really, to have any sort of subjective understanding of how that might feel,” he said.

Cuthill also questions Renoult’s and Mendelson’s theory that an efficient use of brain energy necessarily connotes pleasure, which leads to an adaptive trait. It’s a jump from measuring an animal’s physiological response, he said, “to saying, ‘Ah, that’s why peacocks have evolved beautiful tails.’” Cuthill doesn’t question the veracity of an experiment showing animals can be either calmed or aroused. He challenges whether the experiment proves attraction. “It doesn’t tell us where the positive axis is, that something should be attractive,” he said.

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Currently, Mendelson and Renoult are embarked on a new experiment. They plan to expose female darters to silhouettes of darters with a series of features similar to the environment to see which the fish spend more time actively observing. Their hypothesis remains: Should the fish prefer the images with similar properties to landscapes and endocannabinoids flood their brains, that provides evidence that an animal can exhibit the behavior and biochemical signatures of appreciating beauty.

This past June, Mendelson and Renoult joined an international group of biologists, neuroscientists, philosophers, and artists at the University of Antwerp to discuss LUCAE, “the last universal common aesthetic experience.” It’s a term Jan Verpooten, a research manager at the Antwerp Research Institute for the Arts and the group’s organizer, coined as a play on LUCA—“last universal common ancestor”—the holy grail of evolutionary biologists.

Verpooten, a double doctorate in biology and philosophy, brought the group together to explore the deepest hint of aesthetic capacity in the tree of life. To his mind, it exists among the Bilateria—animals with a central axis and left and right symmetry who have neural processing and seem to experience pleasure. We’re among the Bilateria, but so are worms. So are 99 percent of animal species on Earth today.

If the biologists are right that a taste for beauty isn’t exclusive to humans, that most creatures experience it—it feels like a radically new way to see life on Earth. Like all great de-centerings, there is that moment of awe. We are among the 20 quintillion individual beings alive right now who at any given moment might be taking in something they find wondrous, and I can’t help but think: Isn’t that beautiful?

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Lead Image: Wirestock / Envato