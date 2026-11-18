Trying to drive down your cholesterol by changing your diet can be frustrating. You swap out regular bacon for turkey bacon, eat more oatmeal, and at the end of the day it might not even make a dent in your LDL levels. And yet, dietary interventions seem to work wonders for some people. While it’s tempting to chalk up stubborn cholesterol numbers to genetics, a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology is complicating the picture.

“We have people who come into the clinic and say, ‘I changed my diet, and it made no difference in my cholesterol,’” study author Shoa Clarke of Stanford University said in a statement. “Or they say, ‘I changed my diet, and it had a huge effect on my cholesterol.’”

Read more: “Iron Is the New Cholesterol”

To find out why, Clarke and a team of medical researchers examined health data from a diverse group of nearly 21,000 postmenopausal women enrolled in the Women’s Health Initiative, a longitudinal national health study launched in 1991 that collected genetic profiles, dietary questionnaires, and blood lipid panels from the participants. Using a polygenic risk score established in a prior study, they found that those with a greater genetic predisposition to higher cholesterol were also more sensitive to saturated fat intake.

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“Sometimes people think, ‘Oh, if I’m genetically prone to something, then it doesn’t really matter what my diet is or what the environment is like; it’s genetically predetermined.’ But what we’re saying here is the opposite,” Clarke explained. “The people who had this genetic predisposition for higher LDL were actually the ones with the most sensitivity to diet, where diet has the best chance of helping them—or hurting them, if the diet isn’t good.”

When the team looked at the incidence of adverse cardiovascular events among the women, the same pattern emerged. The top 25 percent of participants with a genetic bent toward high LDL levels who consumed more saturated fat were also more likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke, or other adverse cardiovascular event. The saturated fat intake for the remaining 75 percent didn’t seem to matter as much. “This variation in response to saturated fat may be one of the reasons there is so much controversy and disagreement over how much is okay in a diet,” Clarke said.

Of course, the study comes with some fine print. The food questionnaires were only given once, covering a three-month period in a longer study, so it’s entirely possible they changed over time. Additionally, only postmenopausal women were studied. The outcomes for men or women of different ages may vary.

But the bottom line is a familiar one (with a twist): reducing saturated fat is good for your LDL levels, especially if you’re genetically prone to high cholesterol.

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