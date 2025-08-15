ADVERTISEMENT
A Beautiful Accident Etched in Crystal

This microscopic garden was a miraculous failure

  • By Molly Glick
This is no ordinary garden—the blooms you’re looking at are actually micrometer-sized nanocrystals made from the compound zinc oxide. A group of researchers in Taiwan and Australia believe zinc oxide holds the key to the bendy devices of the future.

The team used the compound to build a wafer fit for technologies that benefit from flexibility, such as displays and wearable devices, because the silicon ones used in many electronic devices tend to be stiff. To create a zinc oxide wafer capable of wobbling, the researchers grew the compound on a surface made of the mineral muscovite, as they reported in a 2021 paper published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. The new wafer enables electrons to quickly shuttle through it, a crucial property for high-speed tech, and endures plenty of bending in the lab.

Credit: Ying-Hao Chu.

But it took some trial and error to get the wafer just right. As seen here, some attempts to grow zinc oxide into a flat wafer instead created a series of spiky crystals in a stunning arrangement that resembles an otherworldly garden. The experiments also produced what resembles a rugged lakeshore—when it was cut, stress bent the muscovite surface. It wasn’t until years later that the image of this zinc oxide nanoflower-strewn crystal garden, which has been digitally enhanced to boost its hues, got its moment in the sun. 

This image, captured with a scanning electron microscope, won the Materials Research Society’s Science as Art competition at the organization’s meeting in April. “The creation of this nanoflower was a beautiful accident,” Chia-Yun Sung, a materials scientist at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taiwan, told Nautilus over email.

Lead image: Ying-Hao Chu.

  • Molly Glick

    Posted on

    Molly Glick is the newsletter editor of Nautilus.

