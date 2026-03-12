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Astronomy

Astronomy

Scientists Grow Chickpeas in Lunar Soil

Astronomy

R.I.P Van Allen Space Probe A, Set to Crash Tonight

Astronomy

NASA’s DART Mission Offers Proof of Protection Against Asteroid Impacts

Astronomy

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Gets the Celebrity Treatment

Latest

The Genetic Secrets of Sperm Warfare

How some genes can rig the system

Zoology

Zoology

Here’s How Snakes Defy Gravity to Stand Up

Zoology

The Iconic Longevity of the Rattlesnake’s Warning

Zoology

Bonobos May Not Be the Peaceful Apes We Imagined

Zoology

Red Fox Caught on Camera Snatching Wolf Pup from the Den

Latest Stories

Physics

Why Cats Always Land on Their Feet

It takes a lot of backbone

Psychology

What Doomsday Prophecies Say About Us

An interview with medieval studies scholar and apocalypse expert Matthew Gabriele

Environment

Newly Discovered Species Changes the Origin Story of Magic Mushrooms

There’s a new psychedelic mushroom in town

Psychology

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Psychology

Humans Can Read the Expressions and Feelings of Our Primate Cousins

Just like our primate cousins can read human expressions

Psychology

You Can Still Improve as You Age—With the Right Mindset

New research is challenging traditional assumptions of aging

Psychology

Weed Not Only Sends Memories Up in Smoke, It Reshapes Them

Break out the sticky notes next time you smoke

Environment

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Environment

How Flowers Transformed Planet Earth

An interview with biologist David George Haskell about his new book

Environment

It’s Not Just You. Subways the World Over Are Feeling Hotter

Complaints of extreme heat are rising

Environment

The Ancient Cold Snaps That May Have Shaped Human Evolution

Here’s when Earth’s climate became chaotic

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History

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History

How Three Students Designed an Atomic Bomb

A top-secret 1960s project tasked physics postdocs with building The Bomb

History

The Thrill of Science in 2042

A science historian explains how science got its groove back. A fictional dispatch from the future.

History

How Energy Politics Played Out on the White House Roof

The quick removal of Jimmy Carter’s futuristic solar panels echoes more recent feuds over renewables

Physics

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Physics

The Science Behind the Perfect 3-Point Shot

The difference between a satisfying swish and an embarrassing air ball

Physics

Physicists Uncover How Long It Takes to Get the Last Drop of Syrup

How to tackle a common kitchen problem with fluid dynamics

Physics

Physicists Crack the Question of Why Basketball Shoes Squeak

It’s all about the ridges

Communication

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Communication

Can We Protect Science?

It was a burning question at the World Economic Forum last week

Communication

What Would Richard Feynman Make of AI Today?

The scientific sage was always suspicious of grand promises delivered before details were understood

Communication

The Most Beautiful Science of the Year

Insights from Nautilus in 2025

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Cutting-edge science, unraveled by the brightest living thinkers.

Sociology

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Sociology

The Vibes Have Been Off in the US for Decades

New survey analysis reveals a sense of national deterioration

Sociology

Does Belief in God, not Political Party, Drive Conservatism?

Religious “nones” may be less socially liberal than they used to be

Sociology

Parachute Science Continues to Prevail in Global South Biodiversity Studies

The privilege of describing new species is skewed to Global Northerners

The Travels of Straight-Tusked Elephants in Europe, Written in Their Teeth

… and their travails as they encountered early humans

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Arts

Money Can’t Buy You Youth

An off-Broadway drama shows what happens when billionaires take center stage in science

Neuroscience

Does This Protein Drive Exercise’s Brain Boost?

Bad news for couch potatoes

Geoscience

Why Does the United States Have So Many Tornadoes?

No other country comes close

Neuroscience

The Secret Life of Neurotransmitters

Think beyond the brain

Anthropology

Ancient People Traded Live Parrots Across South America for Thousands of Years

Polly has been wanting a cracker for millenia

Neuroscience

Inside the Brains of Monks Who Have Meditated for 15,000 Hours

They may offer new clues to the mystery of consciousness

Genetics

Were You Born to Love Music?

How you respond to art—from poetry, to visual art, to music—may be partly written in your DNA

Health

Baby Boomers Are a Transition Generation in Our Longevity Crisis

Lifespan in the United States plateaued over a decade ago

Psychology

Are You Smart Enough to Avoid Falling for “Corporate Bullsh*t”?

New research points to a troubling relationship between buzzwords and decision-making