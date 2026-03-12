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Why Cats Always Land on Their Feet
It takes a lot of backbone
What Doomsday Prophecies Say About Us
An interview with medieval studies scholar and apocalypse expert Matthew Gabriele
Newly Discovered Species Changes the Origin Story of Magic Mushrooms
There’s a new psychedelic mushroom in town
PsychologySee more Psychology
Humans Can Read the Expressions and Feelings of Our Primate Cousins
Just like our primate cousins can read human expressions
You Can Still Improve as You Age—With the Right Mindset
New research is challenging traditional assumptions of aging
Weed Not Only Sends Memories Up in Smoke, It Reshapes Them
Break out the sticky notes next time you smoke
EnvironmentSee more Environment
How Flowers Transformed Planet Earth
An interview with biologist David George Haskell about his new book
It’s Not Just You. Subways the World Over Are Feeling Hotter
Complaints of extreme heat are rising
The Ancient Cold Snaps That May Have Shaped Human Evolution
Here’s when Earth’s climate became chaotic
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HistorySee more History
How Three Students Designed an Atomic Bomb
A top-secret 1960s project tasked physics postdocs with building The Bomb
The Thrill of Science in 2042
A science historian explains how science got its groove back. A fictional dispatch from the future.
How Energy Politics Played Out on the White House Roof
The quick removal of Jimmy Carter’s futuristic solar panels echoes more recent feuds over renewables
PhysicsSee more Physics
The Science Behind the Perfect 3-Point Shot
The difference between a satisfying swish and an embarrassing air ball
Physicists Uncover How Long It Takes to Get the Last Drop of Syrup
How to tackle a common kitchen problem with fluid dynamics
Physicists Crack the Question of Why Basketball Shoes Squeak
It’s all about the ridges
CommunicationSee more Communication
Can We Protect Science?
It was a burning question at the World Economic Forum last week
What Would Richard Feynman Make of AI Today?
The scientific sage was always suspicious of grand promises delivered before details were understood
The Most Beautiful Science of the Year
Insights from Nautilus in 2025
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Cutting-edge science, unraveled by the brightest living thinkers.
SociologySee more Sociology
The Vibes Have Been Off in the US for Decades
New survey analysis reveals a sense of national deterioration
Does Belief in God, not Political Party, Drive Conservatism?
Religious “nones” may be less socially liberal than they used to be
Parachute Science Continues to Prevail in Global South Biodiversity Studies
The privilege of describing new species is skewed to Global Northerners
The Travels of Straight-Tusked Elephants in Europe, Written in Their Teeth
… and their travails as they encountered early humans
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Money Can’t Buy You Youth
An off-Broadway drama shows what happens when billionaires take center stage in science
Does This Protein Drive Exercise’s Brain Boost?
Bad news for couch potatoes
Why Does the United States Have So Many Tornadoes?
No other country comes close
The Secret Life of Neurotransmitters
Think beyond the brain
Ancient People Traded Live Parrots Across South America for Thousands of Years
Polly has been wanting a cracker for millenia
Inside the Brains of Monks Who Have Meditated for 15,000 Hours
They may offer new clues to the mystery of consciousness
Were You Born to Love Music?
How you respond to art—from poetry, to visual art, to music—may be partly written in your DNA
Baby Boomers Are a Transition Generation in Our Longevity Crisis
Lifespan in the United States plateaued over a decade ago
Are You Smart Enough to Avoid Falling for “Corporate Bullsh*t”?
New research points to a troubling relationship between buzzwords and decision-making