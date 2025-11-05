ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Fish Forensics Yield Surprising Results

New study fills in the gaps in our understanding of marine life

  • By Jake Currie
A photo of an ice fish, which lives in very cold conditions.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

The oceans are teeming with life, but the sheer volume of water on our blue planet makes that life a bit frustrating to find at times. Traditional methods of locating sea creatures—cameras, direct observation, net catches, and so on—are far from exhaustive, and monitoring remote regions poses even more logistical difficulties. That means that even the most extensive surveys of ocean life are going to have some gaps.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Now, those gaps are being filled thanks to some infinitesimally small clues.

To get a more complete picture of life in our oceans, a team of researchers turned to environmental DNA, or eDNA. These DNA traces are left behind by marine organisms during the normal course of their lives, from fluids, shed cells, and the like. The eDNA is then scooped up in samples of seawater, filtered out, and matched to databases to determine which animals discarded them. In aquatic environments, eDNA tends to degrade relatively quickly, making it a good indicator that the species it belongs to was present in the area. All told, the team’s eDNA survey comprised more than 900 samples of water from a variety of depths ranging from the poles to the tropics, according to their study published in PLOS Biology.

Read more: “The Challenge of Deep Sea Taxonomy

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The team, from the University of Montpellier, France, and the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique, found that the geographic ranges of more than 93 percent of detected species had previously been underestimated, meaning those species actually live in a larger territory than previously thought. Additionally, some species were discovered to tolerate surprising environments. For example, the team found DNA from the crocodile icefish—a species believed to only inhabit the frigid waters of Antarctica—as far north as Patagonia in waters around 18 degrees Fahrenheit warmer.

These results have important implications for ocean conservation for a very simple reason: It’s impossible to fully grasp the threats to marine life without first fully grasping the scope of marine life. With this study, our net of understanding surrounding ocean life draws a little tighter.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Marrabbio2 / Wikipedia

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Illustration showing paper heads in skin-tone colors, all with their mouths taped over with red tape.
Psychology

When Do People Speak Out Against Tyranny?
Article Sidebar Image
Anthropology

Have We Learned King Tut’s Lessons?
An illustration showing a chunk of space garbage hurtling toward Earth.
Environment

Are We Trashing Earth’s Loneliest Spot?
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now