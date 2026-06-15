June Member Benefit

Dear members-

It's Nautilus week at the Society of Illustrators.

Enjoy free admission to the Society of Illustrators from June 24-27, in New York City, where you can view exhibits celebrating the Society's 125th anniversary and the prolific career of the Italian artist duo the Balbusso Twins.

The Society of Illustrators, founded in 1901, is the oldest nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to the art of illustration. Located on New York’s Upper East Side, the Society invites visitors to explore its historic Museum of Illustration, which features rotating exhibitions, a permanent collection, and engaging events throughout the year.

Nautilus has a long history with SOI, having many of our covers and artists on display on its walls throughout the years. You can read our own Jake Currie's interview with executive director Arabelle Liepold here.

FOR ENTRY, PROVIDE THE PASSWORD AT THE DOOR:

SWORDFISH

28 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065

hours: 11am-5pm