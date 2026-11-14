A Chemical Fingerprint in Ancient Rocks Suggests Plate Tectonics Began 2.5 Billion Years Ago

Plate tectonics is one of the reasons Earth looks so different from its planetary neighbors.

The movement of enormous chunks of our planet’s crust builds mountain ranges, triggers earthquakes, shapes our oceans and continents, and helps regulate Earth’s climate and magnetic field over deep time.

This process may also be key to sustaining the kind of long-term habitability that allowed complex life to evolve. But exactly when it began has been a long-standing mystery.

In new research, we studied chemical fingerprints in more than 1,000 rocks to look for clues – and found clear evidence for when this remarkable shift occurred.



Why Plate Tectonics Matter

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Many scientists believe plate tectonics provides the long-term stability that keeps our planet life-friendly, unlike tectonically “dead” worlds such as Venus and Mars.

But debate has raged over when this process began: has it run throughout Earth’s entire 4.5-billion-year history, or did it “switch on” at some point along the way?

For much of its early history, Earth may have been mostly covered by oceans, without the shifting, colliding plates that build tall mountains – which in turn erode away, supplying the nutrients to feed marine life.

The question is hard to settle because plate tectonics are very good at destroying the evidence. Where plates collide, some old crust is dragged back down into the mantle, and the crust that is thrust upward to form mountains also starts eroding away, which erases the geological record.

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Often, all that survives are chemical fingerprints preserved in ancient rocks that have endured for billions of years, against the odds.

Reading the Fingerprints in Rocks

In our new study, we studied one such fingerprint.

New continental crust – the ground we stand on – doesn’t always form fresh from crystallising mantle magma. Often it’s made from melting older rock that was already sitting inside existing crust.

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That process leaves a lasting chemical trace in the new rocks, a bit like the DNA a child inherits from their parents. This is the fingerprint we studied.

In some minerals (feldspar and some sulfide minerals, in our case) this fingerprint can survive largely undisturbed for billions of years.

We analyzed over 1,200 rocks, some newly analyzed by us, others compiled from earlier studies, from ancient landmasses across Australia, Africa, North America and Europe, spanning nearly four billion years of Earth’s history.

Some of the many samples analyzed for this study. The mineral crystals inside retain their chemical fingerprint largely unchanged for millions to billions of years. Credit: J. Liebmann

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The Vanishing Signal

We found a striking pattern in the fingerprints. Rocks older than about 2.5 billion years carried the unmistakable signature of very ancient crust, which appears to have formed about four billion years ago.

In geological terms, this is not too long after Earth itself formed. This ancient crust material was melted and remelted repeatedly, for well over a billion years, to produce the granite-like rocks that made up much of Earth’s earliest continents.

Then, around 2.5 billion years ago, that fingerprint vanishes abruptly. We searched through hundreds of younger rocks without ever finding the distinctive signature of those ancient crustal reservoirs again.

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A granite dome in Ghana, photographed during fieldwork. Credit: J. Liebmann

A Turning Point for Earth

We think the vanishing of this fingerprint marks a fundamental reorganization in how Earth builds continents. Before 2.5 billion years ago, our results suggest the same ancient continental material was melted over and over again, with little input from other sources.

Then things shifted. Instead of melting ancient rocks to form new crust, the planet started producing crust from a mix of old and new sources. This is something we still see happening today at the edge of tectonic plates, where volcanoes bring fresh molten rock up from the mantle while older crust is also being recycled.

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As a result, the fingerprint of the ancient crust disappeared. So we believe this shift 2.5 billion years ago was when plate tectonics may have begun.

There is other evidence of major changes around the same time, too. There were more changes in rock chemistry and alterations in the thickness and composition of the crust, and Earth’s first supercontinent also formed in this era.

Taken together, all this evidence shows there was a turning point in how our planet works at this time. And as a result, Earth’s surface developed the environment life needed to flourish.

We still don’t know exactly what triggered the start of plate tectonics, but we’re continuing to chase an answer. For now, our results offer another piece of the puzzle of when Earth’s unique tectonic engine kicked into gear.

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This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Lead image: Tim Bertelink / Wikimedia Commons