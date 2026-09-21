Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Zoology

Are Our Antidepressants Harming Fish?

It’s hard to say, but we’re definitely exposing them to our monoamine drugs

11:00 AM CDT on September 21, 2026

In modern ecosystems, fish are exposed to myriad contaminants from human activities. The effects of some of those, such as mercury, are well-known. Less studied are the accumulations of pharmaceuticals that escape wastewater treatment filters and end up in our waterways. 

Featured Video

A recent study in the journal Environmental Science & Technology by environmental scientists from Japan and the U.K. showed that fish are particularly sensitive to antidepressants that reach natural waterways at concentrations varying from just nanograms per liter to as high as micrograms per liter. Prior studies had found evidence of changes in neural, metabolic, and endocrine functions in fish exposed to antidepressant contaminants. The new study hoped to uncover the molecular mechanism behind the changes.

Read more: “Will Psychedelics Replace Antidepressants?”

The researchers focused on monoamine transporters, which control three neurotransmitters—dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine—in the brains of humans and other vertebrates, including fish. Many pharmaceuticals used to treat depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders block them to maintain higher concentrations of mood-regulating neurotransmitters. 

Advertisement

Through a molecular characterization of monoamine transporters from two distantly related species—medaka (Oryzias latipes) and ayu (Plecoglossus altivelis)—the researchers assessed how antidepressants acted on fish neurotransmitters. First, they cloned fish genes that encode for dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. Then, they genetically engineered the fish genes into human cells and exposed them to a range of common antidepressants like fluoxetine and citalopram.

The fish monoamine transporters, especially serotonin, which is implicated in aspects of mood like sleep and appetite, proved more sensitive than those of humans to antidepressants. In the fish-engineered cells, the serotonin transporter was shut down by drug concentrations up to 10 times lower than in the human ones.  

“By demonstrating that key molecular targets in fish can be more sensitive than their human equivalents, our work offers crucial insights into the potential risks of pharmaceutical exposure to aquatic wildlife,” remarked senior study author Shinichi Miyagawa of the Tokyo University of Science in a press release.

Whether antidepressant contaminants are elevating the mood of fish remains to be determined. But without a doubt, they’re getting a real taste of our medicine.

Advertisement

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead Image: Professor Shinichi Miyagawa from Tokyo University of Science, Japan, and Professor Masaru Ihara from Kochi University, Japan

Advertisement
Devin Reese

Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Zoology

This Dolphin Steals from Fish for Its Meals

Putting a dent in dolphins’ reputation as the “good guys of the sea”

September 19, 2026
Zoology

This Stray Cat Turned Out to Be the First New Cat Species Discovered in Over a Century

It was living on a diet of rice, noodles, and eggs

September 18, 2026
Zoology

Humpback Whales Grieve for Lost Offspring, Video Evidence Shows

Behavior we’ve never seen before

September 17, 2026
Zoology

Chimps Hand Down Tools Across Generations

Social learning boosts feeding success of young’uns

September 16, 2026
Zoology

Taylor Swift Drops New Insect Species

Thanks to a graduate student who is a “lifelong Swiftie”

September 14, 2026
Zoology

Why the Discovery of the First Short-Tailed Tsushima Leopard Cat Worried Researchers

They were concerned its existence could actually threaten its survival

September 14, 2026