ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Are Rare Earths Really That Rare?

Misnomers and international trade

  • By Bob Grant
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

You’ve likely heard a lot of chatter about “rare earth elements/minerals” lately. China and the United States jockeying for a slice of the rare earth material market. The U.S. making mineral extraction, especially of rare earths, a key condition of supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. The race to mine rare earth minerals from sensitive, deep-sea ecosystems.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

But with all the recent fuss, how rare are rare earth minerals, really? It turns out, not terribly rare.

If you consider their total abundance in the planet’s crust, some so-called rare earth minerals are actually more common than more-familiar stuff, such as lead, copper, and gold. The supposedly rare minerals—useful in all sorts of products, from smartphones to military-grade weapons—are defined as containing one or more of the 17 rare earth elements, but they can be found across the face of the globe. Their nominal rarity refers less to their overall abundance than to their habit of not occurring in dense, concentrated accretions (the way copper, iron, or gold do), making them much more costly to extract and purify.

Here are a few of the key rare earths and their median crustal abundances (MCA), a standard measure of how common they are in our planet’s outer layer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Europium: This rare earth element was one of the earliest extracted and processed on a commercial scale in the U.S. In the early 1950s, europium helped produce fundamental chemicals needed to make new fangled color TV technology a reality. Composed of two isotopes (151EU and 153EU), naturally occurring europium is typically mined along with other rare earth elements, and it occurs in Earth’s crust at greater abundances than gold, silver, or platinum, at an MCA of about 2 parts per million. (Gold exists at about 0.004 parts per million.)

Samarium: Another useful rare earth element is samarium, which can be used in lasers capable of high-resolution microscopy or combined with cobalt to make magnets that can function at very high temperatures, an important property for radar technology used by the U.S. during the Cold War. The element samarium—which does not exist free in nature but is part of other minerals, such as monazite and florencite—is also relatively abundant, with an MCA of about 7 parts per million.

Read more: “Lithium, the Elemental Rebel

Erbium: Erbium has an MCA of about 3 parts per million, and this rare earth element has many important uses in modern technology. Its fluorescent, pink-hued ER3+ ions can amplify light, boosting information-rich signals in fiber-optic cables, making first cheap long-distance telephony and now worldwide internet data transmission and laser surgery possible.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Cerium: The most common rare earth element is cerium. This element is just as common as copper, at an MCA of 68 parts per million. It was first used, along with another rare earth, thorium, in the 19th century in gas mantles to light European cities.

After these and other rare earth elements have been extracted, processed, and combined with other materials, they become pretty darn ubiquitous. As a matter of fact, you likely have some rare earth in your pocket, purse, desktop, or driveway right now. Rare earth minerals are used to make high-tech magnets used in electric vehicles, electronic components for micro processors and smartphones, and in glass for computer monitors and camera lenses.

As rare earths continue to make headlines, remember, they’re not so much rare as they are inconvenient to mine, purify, and make into things us modern humans use.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: Rebel Red Runner / Shutterstock

  • Bob Grant

    Posted on

    Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Paleontology

This Huge Lizard Stalked the Earth Before Dinos
Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

Falling Asleep Is More Like Plunging Off a Cliff Than We Thought
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

These Martian Caves Might Point to Life
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now