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The 2027 Nautilus Calendar

An early, private Black Friday offer

A year of Nautilus,
on your wall.

FREE CALENDAR + 10% OFF with a Print + Digital membership

Our 2027 wall calendar gathers twelve of our favorite Nautilus illustrations, each paired with a powerful line from the story it ran with.

How to get yours

01

Select the Print + Digital plan below

The calendar is free only with a Print + Digital membership.

02

Use code CAL27 for 10% off

Enter it at checkout. You get 10% off your membership, plus the calendar free.

03

Join by November 19

It ships in the same bag as our December issue, so both arrive before the holidays.

Supplies are (extremely) limited. First come, first served.

Select Print + Digital and use code CAL27 at checkout for 10% off + a free calendar

The free calendar and 10% off apply only to the Print + Digital membership. Code CAL27 is valid through November 19, or until calendars run out.

The calendar comes with Print + Digital, the second plan below.

Digital Membership

$6.17/ month

Billed $74 / year

Gift a Subscription
  • Unlimited access: Enjoy every story, past and present.
  • Ad-free reading: On our website and newsletters.
  • Weekly newsletters: Inspiring science stories delivered to your inbox.
  • Live conversations: Meet leading scientists and authors in monthly member events.
  • Monthly reading lists: Explore our editors' latest book recommendations.
  • Shareable articles: Send paywall-free stories to friends
  • Member comments: Join the conversation on every story.
  • Member discounts: Save on Nautilus merchandise and future releases.

Print + Digital Membership

$9.33/ month

Billed $112 / year

Gift a Subscription

Everything in Digital, plus:

  • Award-winning print magazine: Receive four beautifully produced issues each year, delivered to your door.

  • Free U.S. shipping: Pay nothing extra for delivery.

VIP Membership

$83.33/ month

Billed $1000 / year

Gift a Subscription

All other benefits, plus:

  • Your name included in VIP Member Circle page (in print and online)
  • Complimentary tickets to all Nautilus events
  • Priority concierge service
  • A direct line to the Nautilus team