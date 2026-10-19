Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Neuroscience

How Our Brains Read Emotions in Other People

This multisensory process engages many brain networks at once

12:00 PM CDT on October 19, 2026

When you walk into a room and instantly sense conflict brewing among a huddle of people, or a friend tells you, “I’m fine,” but you have a strong intuition that they are not, you’re reading an unspoken language. Your mind collects cues from dozens of tiny facial expressions in the eyes, the mouth, the nose, the smile, the gaze of the other person. You’re also listening to the sound of their voice: its pitch, timbre, brightness, and loudness, sighs or gasps, pauses between words.

Reading emotion in this way is inherently multisensory. It’s also essential to building and maintaining social relationships. We make these calculations about emotion dozens of times a day. But because different parts of the brain tend to read faces and voices, it hasn’t been clear how the brain integrates these different signals to decode what another person is feeling.

Read more: “How Emotions Connect Your Body and Brain”

Recently, a team of scientists decided to try to map this process out in the gray matter. They invited 24 people to a hospital in Brussels and scanned them with fMRI while they watched and/or listened to 20 brief video clips of four different actors expressing five different emotions: disgust, fear, happiness, sadness, and neutrality. The emotional content of face and voice always matched. Then the team used pattern analysis to see which region of the brain carried information about which emotions.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

They found that deciphering an emotion from faces and vocal cues isn’t a tidy process, or a series of isolated steps. Instead, the brain processes emotional data across a broad network of face- and voice-selective brain regions at once. Almost all of these regions rely on the same neural “signal” to carry emotional meaning, regardless of its sensory origin. The sole exception was the occipital face area, which used distinct patterns for voices and faces. Also, while combining vocal and facial cues changes how the brain responds, it doesn’t make the brain any better at deciphering the underlying emotion. The team published their results in the Journal of Neuroscience.

The authors propose that emotion processing is shared across networks rather than siloed because faces and voices typically provide complementary information about emotional meaning. Earlier work, they point out, suggests that “face and voice regions constitute interacting networks specialized for socially meaningful information rather than strictly unimodal sensory systems.” The findings are consistent with studies that show impairments in emotion recognition often affect a person’s ability to decode both facial and vocal expressions.

Still, faces may play the dominant role in the understanding of emotion. When participants were looking at faces only, information about the emotions they were detecting still showed up in areas of the brain that respond preferentially to voices. But the reverse was weaker. The authors suggest this is because facial expressions tend to be recognized more reliably than voices, and—according to earlier work—are more often used to detect the underlying emotion when face and voice conflict. 

A couple of caveats: A few important areas of the brain, including the amygdala, which helps to process emotion, and certain face-selective regions, weren’t reflected in the data. Moreover, the number of participants in the study, and the number of faces and vocal cues they were tested on, were small, so more data is needed.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

But if the findings hold up, they suggest that the unspoken language of emotion is pretty universal. The brain reads what we see and what we hear as a single tongue.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead Image: Tada R / Shutterstock

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Kristen French

Kristen French is senior editor at Nautilus. She has worked in science journalism since 2013, reporting and writing features and news for publications such as Wired, Backchannel, The Verge, and New York Magazine. She has a masters degree in science journalism from Columbia University.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Neuroscience

Why Story and Playtime Really Matter

Face-to-face interaction trumps screens for social and language learning

October 15, 2026
Neuroscience

Do Babies Feel Shame?

Research suggests they may be capable of self-conscious emotion much earlier than we thought

October 5, 2026
Neuroscience

Are Right‑Brained People Really More Creative?

Here’s what the science really tells us

October 5, 2026
Neuroscience

What Goes on in the Brain When a Good Buzz Gets Harshed

October 2, 2026
Neuroscience

This Obscure 1960s Guide to LSD Holds Up

A survey of more than 500 private psychedelic users finds real utility in a 60-year-old pamphlet on safe tripping penned by a pioneer of harm reduction

October 2, 2026
Neuroscience

Famed Dancer’s Diary Offers Glimpse into Psychosis

It’s rare to have a record of someone’s descent into madness

September 28, 2026