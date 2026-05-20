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Illustrating the Precarious

How our cover artist sees these quaking times

5:30 PM CDT on May 20, 2026

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We asked artist and Nautilus contributor Katherine Streeter to illustrate the cover for our new print edition, The Precarious Issue. We told her the issue teetered on stories that underscore the fragility of life. Earth is never stable. Magma is a perpetual wave beneath volcanic islands. Coral reefs have tipped over the edge of survival. At one time in our evolution, our ancestors made it through a population bottleneck on the winds of chance. Everything today feels uncertain. Katherine turned in the perfect cover, but she didn’t stop there. She had this vision, too, which we present to you here.

Illustration by Katherine Streeter.

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Kevin Berger
Kevin Berger is the editor at large of Nautilus.

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