ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

New Jellyfish Species Gets Its Michelin Star Moment

The newly described species went mislabeled for years

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

In 1900, the French tire company Michelin took a seemingly circuitous route to sell more tires: They started reviewing restaurants. Alerting the French people to distant fine-dining opportunities, the theory went, would increase demand for cars which would in turn increase demand for tires. Fast forward to today and a Michelin star is one of the most sought-after honors for any chef seeking to make their mark on the culinary world. It’s also the inspiration for the name of a newly discovered Japanese jellyfish.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Found floating in the shallow waters off the coast of Nagasaki and Yamaguchi Prefectures, researchers from Fukuyama University collected samples of the jellyfish and hauled them back to the aquarium. There, they fed them brine shrimp, allowed them to breed, and watched as they produced offspring in order to study the jellyfish’s life cycle in full.

The species had four linear gonads and four “lips” at the end of its manubrium—the tube-like stalk that serves as the creature’s mouth. Taken together, the features placed it in the family Malagazziidae. But what set it apart from other members of the family were the mysterious small brown spots peppered across its stomach and reproductive organs. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “How to Learn Without a Brain

Because they resembled stars, these spots led the researchers to give it the name Malagazzia michelin. As it grew, they noticed, it accumulated more spots, just like restaurants can earn more Michelin stars for better quality food. 

The discovery also called attention to a vexing problem with jellyfish names in Japan. Because they’re typically given common names based on their appearance, they can go mislabeled for years. Malagazzia michelin, for example, already had the incorrect common name “tsubuiri-sujiko-yawara-kurage,” which translates to “salmon-roe laodicean jellyfish.” 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The name was problematic because it wasn’t a member of distantly related family Laodiceidae at all, rather it was a member of the family Malagazziidae. In keeping with the celestial theme, researchers gave this new species the common name “ama-no-gawa-kurage,” or “Milky Way jellyfish.”

Just don’t look for it on any Michelin star menus anytime soon. At only half an inch in size, it wouldn’t make for a very filling meal.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: From Izumi, T., et al. ZooKeys (2026)

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Technology

How Human Is Human?
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

The Surprising Reason Female Caribou Grow Antlers
Article Sidebar Image
Anthropology

60,000-Year-Old Ostrich Eggshells Depict Ancient Human Thoughts
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now