ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Our Busy Universe

A sliver of space from the Vera Rubin Observatory

  • By Katherine Harmon Courage
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Our universe contains multitudes. And the newly operational Vera C. Rubin Observatory is capturing more details of these multitudes for us to behold—and learn from. One revelation is an in-depth look at a portion of the Virgo Cluster, a group of galaxies some 54 light-years away in the constellation of Virgo.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The cluster has more than a thousand galaxies—some suggest as many as 2,000 or more—and this image shows just a small segment of it. Even so, the field of view contains three galaxies that are mid-merge, two spiral galaxies, and a smattering of stars closer to home, in our own home galaxy of the Milky Way.

Released last month, with the observatory’s first batch of images, this fresh portrait of one corner of the cosmos will help astronomers better understand the varied evolutionary paths and fates of galaxies, including our own.

Lead image: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Katherine Harmon Courage

    Posted on

    Katherine Harmon Courage is the executive editor at Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Environment

What Deep Time Can Tell Us About Coral Reefs
Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

Does Anybody Really Know What Time Is?
Article Sidebar Image
Arts

Art and Science in a Grain of Sand
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now