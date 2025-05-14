Poetry Gives Us Power

There is a kind of knowledge that cannot be taught by the turning of pages or the recitation of facts. It must be undergone—lived, felt, and seen. Marianne Moore’s poem The Fish offers such a journey. In the tradition of the scientific artist, Moore does not merely describe the ocean; she invites us to perceive it as an organism of meaning—layered, ancient, and alive. In one episode of Poetry in America—a public television series that celebrates poetry—scientists and poets, divers and conservationists come together to celebrate her poem, each drawn into the poem’s shifting currents, much as one is drawn into the unknown when descending beneath the surface of the sea.

In Moore’s hands, language becomes an instrument as precise as a microscope and as daring as a submarine. Her images—“sun split like spun glass,” “pink rice grains,” “ink spattered jellyfish, crabs like green lilies”—are not indulgent metaphors, but observations sharpened by a biologist’s eye and refined by an artist’s discipline. She is not writing about fish; she is writing through them, about forces of resilience and erosion, of violence and beauty, of war and wonder.

To read The Fish is to take part in an experiment in perception. One must wade—slowly, carefully—into the black jade of the poem, into a modernist structure that mimics the wave, the reef, the reef’s decay. And in this process, we are changed. Our senses, like our moral instruments, are reawakened. Observation becomes a moral act.

This is poetry not as ornament, but as calibration: a means to see the world clearly, and, perhaps, to preserve it. In Moore’s refracted vision, we discover not only a damaged ocean, but also the power to imagine it healed. That power, as this reading reveals, lies in the rigor of attention—and in the courage to feel.

The Fish

Marianne Moore

1887 –1972

wade

through black jade.

Of the crow-blue mussel-shells, one keeps

adjusting the ash-heaps;

opening and shutting itself like

an

injured fan.

The barnacles which encrust the side

of the wave, cannot hide

there for the submerged shafts of the

sun,

split like spun

glass, move themselves with spotlight swiftness

into the crevices—

in and out, illuminating

the

turquoise sea

of bodies. The water drives a wedge

of iron through the iron edge

of the cliff; whereupon the stars,

pink

rice-grains, ink-

bespattered jelly fish, crabs like green

lilies, and submarine

toadstools, slide each on the other.

All

external

marks of abuse are present on this

defiant edifice—

all the physical features of

ac-

cident—lack

of cornice, dynamite grooves, burns, and

hatchet strokes, these things stand

out on it; the chasm-side is

dead.

Repeated

evidence has proved that it can live

on what can not revive

its youth. The sea grows old in it.

