Poetry Gives Us Power

How Marianne Moore’s poem The Fish helps us see the world more clearly

  • By John Steele
There is a kind of knowledge that cannot be taught by the turning of pages or the recitation of facts. It must be undergone—lived, felt, and seen. Marianne Moore’s poem The Fish offers such a journey. In the tradition of the scientific artist, Moore does not merely describe the ocean; she invites us to perceive it as an organism of meaning—layered, ancient, and alive. In one episode of Poetry in America—a public television series that celebrates poetry—scientists and poets, divers and conservationists come together to celebrate her poem, each drawn into the poem’s shifting currents, much as one is drawn into the unknown when descending beneath the surface of the sea.

In Moore’s hands, language becomes an instrument as precise as a microscope and as daring as a submarine. Her images—“sun split like spun glass,” “pink rice grains,” “ink spattered jellyfish, crabs like green lilies”—are not indulgent metaphors, but observations sharpened by a biologist’s eye and refined by an artist’s discipline. She is not writing about fish; she is writing through them, about forces of resilience and erosion, of violence and beauty, of war and wonder.

To read The Fish is to take part in an experiment in perception. One must wade—slowly, carefully—into the black jade of the poem, into a modernist structure that mimics the wave, the reef, the reef’s decay. And in this process, we are changed. Our senses, like our moral instruments, are reawakened. Observation becomes a moral act.

This is poetry not as ornament, but as calibration: a means to see the world clearly, and, perhaps, to preserve it. In Moore’s refracted vision, we discover not only a damaged ocean, but also the power to imagine it healed. That power, as this reading reveals, lies in the rigor of attention—and in the courage to feel.

Watch the full episode here.

The Fish
Marianne Moore
1887 –1972

wade
through black jade.
       Of the crow-blue mussel-shells, one keeps
       adjusting the ash-heaps;
              opening and shutting itself like

an
injured fan.
       The barnacles which encrust the side
       of the wave, cannot hide
              there for the submerged shafts of the

sun,
split like spun
       glass, move themselves with spotlight swiftness
       into the crevices—
              in and out, illuminating

the
turquoise sea
       of bodies. The water drives a wedge
       of iron through the iron edge
              of the cliff; whereupon the stars,

pink
rice-grains, ink-
       bespattered jelly fish, crabs like green
       lilies, and submarine
              toadstools, slide each on the other.

All
external
       marks of abuse are present on this
       defiant edifice—
              all the physical features of

ac-
cident—lack
       of cornice, dynamite grooves, burns, and
       hatchet strokes, these things stand
              out on it; the chasm-side is

dead.
Repeated
       evidence has proved that it can live
       on what can not revive
              its youth. The sea grows old in it.

  • John Steele

    John Steele is the publisher and editorial director of Nautilus.

