ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

The Secrets of Deadly Snake Bites

Slow-motion video reveals how these strikes could kill you, in surprisingly different ways

  • By Bob Grant
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Snake bites happen in the blink of an eye. Some can strike fleet-footed rodent prey in a flash of scales and fangs that lasts a mere 60 milliseconds. An action so quick, though potentially deadly, is mysterious simply because it defies careful consideration. Until now.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Researchers have recorded the lightning-quickness of snake bites with two high-speed cameras recording at 1,000 frames per second. Publishing their findings in the Journal of Experimental Biology, an international team of scientists captured 36 venomous snake species biting a faux prey item made of ballistics gel. They used 3-D coordinates to compare the style and motion of the strikes as measured by several variables, including velocity, acceleration, contact angle, and gape angle, to name a few.

They found that snakes in family Viperidae, so called vipers, were able to reach higher peak velocities than snakes in family Elapidae, which contains the king cobra, black mamba, and other species.

The researchers also reported these gruesome snake bite facts. Elapids bite victims repeatedly to pump as much venom into them as possible. And one member of family Colubridae they recorded, a species native to sub-Saharan Africa called the Fischer’s cat snake (Toxicodryas pulverulenta), thrashed its jaws from side to side in order to rip a gash in its victim. This, of course, was so it could deposit the maximum volume of venom into the wound.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Although the researchers helped generate unprecedented insight into the interesting realm of snake bites, they likely did not do much to quell the fears of ophidiophobes.

Here’s a viper bite:

Science X: Phys.org, Medical Xpress, Tech Xplore / YouTube

And here’s that bite from a Fischer’s cat snake:

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
Journal of Experimental Biology

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Marzufello / Shutterstock

  • Bob Grant

    Posted on

    Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Evolution

We Might Not Be So Strange
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

The Dark Side of Putting Mirrors in Space
Article Sidebar Image
Anthropology

How Scavenging Made Us Human
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now