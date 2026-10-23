These Are the Most Stunning Weather Photos of the Year

Weather conditions change second by second, which makes it a particularly dynamic subject for photographers. The violent and capricious nature of climate also makes for a fascinating theme for a photo contest. Enter: the American Meteorological Society (AMS), which highlights the best photos of “weather, water, and climate” around the world.

This year’s winners featured moon halos and rainbows, crashing waves, and banks of clouds. The shots came from all around the world too—from the shores of the Mediterranean to the plains of Texas.

You can see all the winners and finalists here. There’s a grand prize winner, together with second and third place entries, as well as a “member’s choice” selected by AMS members and an additional 26 shortlisted finalists. This year, submissions came from 1,075 photographers across 84 countries.

Some of our favorites are below…

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The Grand Prize winner was “Diamond Dust Sky Eye” by Jaroslav Fous, taken in the Ore Mountains in Czechia using a Nikon D500 with a fish-eye lens. These halos are created as moonlight (or daylight) passes through crystals high up in Earth’s atmosphere. Credit: AMS Photo Contest 2026

Second place went to “Sea Dragon,” captured by Chris Elkinton at Cape Disappointment on the Washington coast, using a Canon 90D. As the crashing waves bounced back from the rocky cliffs on the shoreline, this sea dragon shape appeared for the briefest of moments. Credit: AMS Photo Contest 2026

Photographer Roberto Bueno titled this dramatic image “Cirrus, the Veils of the Moon.” The third-place winner was taken with an Olympus OM-1 along the Mediterranean in Spain. Credit: AMS Photo Contest 2026

“Rainbow Cataclysm,” shot by Jeremy Janus with a Nikon Z6 in Denver, earned the Member’s Choice award. Janus says he was chasing the weather cell east for a couple of hours when this stunning rainbow emerged from the mammatus clouds. Credit: AMS Photo Contest 2026

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A range of incredible shots achieved finalist status. For example: “A Celestial Lightshow,” taken by Matthew Grahovac in the Dolly Sods wilderness area in West Virginia. It’s of the northern lights aurora shining above a grove of pine sentinels. Credit: AMS Photo Contest 2026

“Lenticulars Above Mount Washington” by Ryan Steinke was snapped in New Hampshire. Lenticular clouds form as mountains push air rapidly upward, where it cools and condenses. Credit: AMS Photo Contest 2026

Photographer Ibrahim Kandil captured “Diamond Dust” during a severe dust storm in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt. Credit: AMS Photo Contest 2026

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This snapshot of a storm above Lake Como in Italy was taken just as a lightning strike hit the ground. This image—appropriately named “Majestic Strike at Lake Como”—was the work of photographer Florian Ambrosino. Credit: AMS Photo Contest 2026

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Lead Image: AMS Photo Contest 2026