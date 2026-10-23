These Are the Most Stunning Weather Photos of the Year

Weather conditions change second by second, which makes it a particularly dynamic subject for photographers. The violent and capricious nature of climate also makes for a fascinating theme for a photo contest. Enter: the American Meteorological Society (AMS), which highlights the best photos of “weather, water, and climate” around the world.
This year’s winners featured moon halos and rainbows, crashing waves, and banks of clouds. The shots came from all around the world too—from the shores of the Mediterranean to the plains of Texas.
You can see all the winners and finalists here. There’s a grand prize winner, together with second and third place entries, as well as a “member’s choice” selected by AMS members and an additional 26 shortlisted finalists. This year, submissions came from 1,075 photographers across 84 countries.