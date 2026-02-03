ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

When Liars Are Perceived as More Moral

New research reveals complex attitudes about prosocial lies

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

If asked, most people would say lying is amoral. But if pressed, our true feelings on the matter are a little more complicated. Whether you call it “creative truth telling,” “massaging the truth,” or simple diplomacy, white lies are a vital part of social relationships. New research published in the British Journal of Social Psychology is offering some insights into the morality of telling prosocial lies, or lies aimed at fostering social cohesion.    

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

In the first part of the study, researchers asked nearly 900 participants to consider someone tasked with evaluating two cooks, Kate and Amy, who have both prepared a horrible dish. While Kate welcomes criticism and uses it to improve her culinary skills, Amy doesn’t like getting negative feedback and finds it demoralizing. Participants then scored the morality of evaluators who either lied to the cooks or told them the truth. The researchers found that most people tended to rate evaluators who lied to Amy as more moral than those who told her the awful truth. 

Read more: “How to Tell If You’re a Jerk

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“Interestingly, a socially sensitive feedback provider was not considered less moral than an honest one, suggesting that such an attitude is tolerated when it aligns with social needs,” study co-author Katarzyna Cantarero of SWPS University in Poland said in a statement. “This indicates that people strategically adjust their preferences for honesty based on social cues.” 

But just because we may extend some grace to diplomatic evaluators doesn’t mean we want to be lied to. In the second part of the study, the researchers asked participants to pick their desired evaluator: an honest one, or one who would lie to spare their feelings. Seventy percent of participants opted for the honest one. 

“The study showed that when participants were selecting a feedback provider for themselves, those who provided honest feedback were more likely to be considered, as opposed to those who used prosocial lies,” Cantarero explained.  

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Sure, we all like to think we’re a Kate, but that could be just another lie we’re telling ourselves.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Amanita Silvicora / Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

How Gambling Addiction Is Changing in a Polymarket World
Article Sidebar Image
Environment

Let There Be Dark
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Grad Student Homebrews Cosmic Dust in the Lab
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now