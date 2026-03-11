Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Psychology

You Can Still Improve as You Age—With the Right Mindset

New research is challenging traditional assumptions of aging

5:00 PM CDT on March 11, 2026

Senior couple walking with poles for exercise. Credit: Jackbin / Shutterstock.

Getting older comes with the inevitable deterioration of our minds and bodies, right? 

Featured Video

Not according to newly published research in Geriatrics that’s challenging traditional assumptions about the aging process. Instead, we’re capable of showing some improvements throughout our twilight years—all it takes is the right mindset. 

Researchers led by Becca R. Levy of Yale University followed more than 11,000 participants in the longitudinal Health and Retirement Study, which monitors the health of older Americans. The team tracked cognitive function, using a global performance assessment, and physical function, using walking speed as a metric. They found that over a 12-year follow-up period 45% of people improved in at least one of these areas—32% improved cognitively and 28% improved physically.

“What’s striking is that these gains disappear when you only look at averages,” Levy said in a statement. “If you average everyone together, you see decline. But when you look at individual trajectories, you uncover a very different story. A meaningful percentage of the older participants that we studied got better.”

Advertisement

Read more: “Lifetime of Friendships Slows Aging

So what separated these lucky few from the rest? 

According to the researchers, part of the difference was all in their heads. Participants who possessed more positive age beliefs were significantly more likely to see their cognition and physical condition improve. 

It’s a finding that builds upon Levy’s earlier research, which found that having a negative attitude toward aging predicted poorer memory, slower walking speed, higher cardiovascular risk, and biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement

“Our findings suggest there is often a reserve capacity for improvement in later life,” she said. “And because age beliefs are modifiable, this opens the door to interventions at both the individual and societal level.”

Per Levy, negative stereotypes about aging, pervasive throughout the media and advertising, seep into our consciousness and can even lead to biological consequences. Additionally, there’s a raft of research on the power of positive thinking linked to better health outcomes for cancer, heart disease, stroke, injury recovery, and more. It stands to reason that a sunnier outlook could help soften the adverse effects of aging, as well.

It certainly can’t hurt to try. At worst, you walk into the sunset with a smile on your face and a pep in your step.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Advertisement

Lead image: Jackbin / Shutterstock

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Psychology

Explore Psychology
Psychology

Weed Not Only Sends Memories Up in Smoke, It Reshapes Them

Break out the sticky notes next time you smoke

March 11, 2026
Psychology

Are You Smart Enough to Avoid Falling for “Corporate Bullsh*t”?

New research points to a troubling relationship between buzzwords and decision-making

March 9, 2026
Psychology

Laughing Off Your Mistakes Makes You Seem More Competent

“People often overestimate how harshly others judge their minor social mistakes”

March 2, 2026
Psychology

Why You’re More Likely to Develop AI-Psychosis than to Join a Cult

Philosopher Lucy Osler on the insidious appeal of AI Chatbots

February 25, 2026
Psychology

Blame Your Parents for Your Extreme Aversion to Snakes

But recognize that it’s a useful survival trait

February 23, 2026
Psychology

What Grief Has to Do with Love Addiction

People who have enmeshed attachments may be more vulnerable to prolonged grief

February 23, 2026