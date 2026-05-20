A Look Back at Hubble’s Most Breathtaking Images

Thirty-six years ago this month, NASA released the first images from the newly launched Hubble Space Telescope, a cluster of stars located in the Carina constellation. A side-by-side comparison with an image of the same area captured by a terrestrial telescope showcased Hubble’s bright future returning much sharper observations from space.
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Of course, soon after that NASA announced the space telescope had a major flaw. The seven-foot tall onboard mirror wasn’t ground to precise specifications, resulting in a 1.3 millimeter spacing error and blurry images. To fix the problem, NASA effectively gave Hubble glasses. In 1993, during the space telescope’s first servicing mission, a fridge-sized corrective device was installed and Hubble’s imaging capabilities were restored.
Since then, Hubble’s faulty mirrors have all been replaced, and it’s enjoyed more than three decades of securing breathtaking images of our universe. Here are just a few:
Lead image: NASA/ESA/M. Livio and the Hubble 20th Anniversary Team (STScI)