In 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis pitched a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres. It’s an impressive feat on its own, but Ellis, under the mistaken assumption he had the day off, had taken a couple hits of LSD before the game. Completely zonked on acid, he managed to last through nine scoreless innings, leading his team to a 2-0 victory. Is it possible the drugs helped? Well, a new study published in Science Advances suggests psychedelics could lead to better decision-making (at least in mice).

To investigate the link between psychedelic drugs and decision-making, a team of Boston University neuroscientists put laboratory mice through a simple test. The lab animals were offered three holes, poking their noses through the center one kicked the experiment off. The other two holes had blinking lights that flashed either quickly or slowly, a nose poke in the fast-flashing hole earned the rodents a sugary reward.

Read more: “The Promise and Peril of Toad Smoking, the Everest of Psychedelics”

Of course, the mice weren’t privy to the experimental design, so they had to learn which sensory cues led to the reward. Untreated mice made some mistakes. Some tended to favor either the right or left side, regardless of the flashing, for example. Mice that were dosed with psychedelics—either psilocybin or ketamine—were more accurate. Other drugs, like cocaine and diazepam, didn’t show the same effects.

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According to the team, the psychedelic drug treatments may have freed the mice from their prior biases. “These findings reveal how psychedelics reduce the reliance on habits and repetitive choices, which may explain part of their therapeutic effect,” study author Benjamin Scott explained in a statement.

It’s a finding that harmonizes with a model called REBUS (RElaxed Beliefs Under pSychedelics). Under this model, psychedelics make our brains a bit more cognitively supple and open. In this case, they may have made the mice learn the sensory cues more quickly.

“Both drugs strengthen the influence of sensory evidence on choices and reduce the effect of bias,” Scott explained. “Thus, decisions became more accurate, guided by the immediate sensory environment of the animals and less influenced by other factors, like the bias to repeat the same choice over again.”

The team did uncover a potential trade-off, however. Although their choices were more accurate, the dosed mice took a bit longer to decide. “Extrapolating on this, you could imagine that in situations where processing speed or reaction time is critical, for example, while driving or playing sports, these drugs could negatively affect performance,” Scott said.

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That may explain why Dock Ellis went 0 for 3 at the plate that fateful day.

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