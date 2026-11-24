Teenagers aren’t exactly known for their health-conscious eating habits. Now preliminary evidence from a study published in the journal Obesity suggests their brains might be more sensitive to the effects of ultraprocessed foods.

Nutritional scientists recruited 22 adults between the ages of 18 and 25 and randomly assigned them one of two different diets. Both groups received the same macronutrient content (50 percent carbohydrates, 35 percent fat, and 15 percent protein) and similar levels of fiber, sodium, sugar, etc. However, one group got 81 percent of their calories from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) while the other group got none. After two weeks on their assigned diet (and a four-week break), they switched to the other diet.

Read more: “Junk Food Is Bad For Plants, Too”

Following the diet periods, the participants came in to get their brains imaged by an fMRI machine. During the scans, a straw-like device allowed them to sip a delicious milkshake (chocolate, strawberry, or caramel) and a “tasteless solution.”

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Somewhat surprisingly, the researchers didn’t discover any diet-related brain changes—until they focused on the youngest members of the cohort. Seven of the participants were between 18 and 21, and this group showed varying responses in their orbitofrontal cortex, a region of the brain partially responsible for processing gustatory rewards. After two weeks eating the UPF-diet, the signal from the orbitofrontal cortex dropped for the young group, but rose after the non-UPF diet.

The findings mirror those from an earlier study with a similar design. In that investigation, the team analyzed how much UPF-dieters and control dieters ate when presented with a buffet. While both groups appeared to be similar at first glance, the younger cohort on the UPF diet indulged significantly more at the smorgasbord. The older participants showed no changes.

The researchers stress these findings are preliminary (with a sample size of seven), but say they point to some intriguing avenues for future research. “Together, they raise interesting questions about whether certain developmental periods may be particularly sensitive to ultraprocessed food exposure,” study author Emma Leslie of Virginia Tech explained in a statement.

And while there are heated debates about what constitutes an “ultraprocessed food,” the team says under the current classification, Americans get 55 percent of their calories from these foods on average—and for young adults, it’s 68 percent.

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“This is giving us insight into how ultraprocessed foods are affecting the bodies and brains of younger people, who might be especially vulnerable to their effects,” study author and neuroscientist Alex DiFeliceantonio of Virginia Tech said. “And that’s important to know for things like dietary guidelines, doctor recommendations, and policy decisions.”

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Lead Image: Sandor Mejias B / Shutterstock