The latest species discovery from a team at the Field Museum in Chicago takes us way back: more than 300 million years back, in fact.

This is long before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, in the late Carboniferous period, when the area around what is now Chicago would have been a swampy river delta. Imagine giant insects buzzing through the air, huge millipedes slithering along the ground, and strange amphibians splitting their time between land and water.

Read more: “How “Useless” Science Unraveled an Amphibian Apocalypse”

The newly identified species, recorded in a study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, fits into that amphibian category. It’s called Jeanerpeton mazonensis, and it came to light after a thorough analysis of a fossil found in 1965 at the well-known Mazon Creek site in Illinois.

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A photo and illustration of Jeanerpeton mazonensis. Credit: Allison Sefcovic

With its narrow snout, toe pads, and distinctive bone structure, the creature becomes one of the oldest relatives of modern-day frogs and salamanders that we know about—and a crucial new data point on the evolutionary chart.

Two of the researchers who made the discovery, Allison Sefcovic and Payton Kohlberg, were involved as part of the Women in Science Intern program at the Field Museum. The name of the species is a tribute to their mothers—both named Jean—and translates as “Jean’s crawler from Mazon Creek.”

Allison Sefcovic and Payton Kohlberg, study authors. Credit: Arjan Mann

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The early amphibian was previously identified as being a member of the more common Amphibamus grandiceps species. The researchers pulled it from a “waste bin taxon,” a sort of dumping ground where similar species are lumped together until there’s enough time to study them properly.

High-resolution photography and CT scanning techniques were used to reconstruct what J. mazonensis would have looked like, and the characteristics (particularly around the nose and teeth) that make it distinct from other species—and indeed establish a whole new genus.

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Lead Image: Allison Sefcovic