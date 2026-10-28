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Astronomy

Dead Star Offers a Glimpse Into Our Solar System’s Future

A ring of debris hints at planetary survivors

5:00 PM CDT on October 28, 2026

This illustration shows a debris disc around the white dwarf J1328−1450 –– the dead core of a star similar to our Sun that expelled its outer layers at the end of its lifetime. The star was suspected to have a planetary system that was vaporised to rubble as the star died, and this debris ended up arranged in a disc like the one shown here. The disc contains both gas and dust, but the gas appears to be arranged in a unique way. Using the X-shooter instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) astronomers measured the speed of the gas orbiting the white dwarf, and found that it moves at two distinct speeds. This indicates that the gas is distributed in two concentric discs with a gap in between. The most likely explanation is that these two gaseous discs are maintained by two planetesimals that survived the death of the star. As they orbit the white dwarf they interact with dust grains in the disc, releasing gas in the process, shown here as luminous trails.

A team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope recently spotted something curious. Observing a white dwarf (J1328−1450) located roughly 1,600 light-years from Earth, the team noticed it was surrounded by a rare disc of debris. According to their analysis, recently published in Nature Astronomy, it could offer a glimpse into the future of our solar system. 

When a star like our sun approaches the end of its life, it first expands into a red giant, then sheds its outer layers, collapsing into a superdense white dwarf. During the dramatic expansion, any closely orbiting planets may be engulfed and torn apart (R.I.P. Earth). The team says this disc of debris surrounding white dwarf J1328−1450 is likely made up of the remnants of those planets.

Read more: “This Lion-Like Nebula Has Cosmic Dust for a Mane and a Dying Star for a Face

But this disc has an interesting twist—or rather, two of them. Instead of a single homogenous ring of swirling cosmic rubble, it’s two distinct rings separated by a gap. The differing chemical compositions of the rings—one rich in magnesium and the other devoid of it—indicate they came from different celestial bodies. The rest of the elements they detected (calcium, oxygen, and iron) suggest the rocky planets that were obliterated were similar to those in our solar system.

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“The system is a rare glimpse of the violent, chaotic process by which a planetary system meets its end, and it hints that dead stars can have disc structures far more complex than previously realized,” study author Gentile Fusillo of Italy’s Università di Trieste explained in a statement.

But why are there two rings instead of a single dusty disc? 

The complex double structure may hint at the fates of the planets. It’s likely that these two rings are maintained by surviving planetary bodies, one the size of a typical asteroid for the inner ring and a Pluto-sized planetoid for the outer ring. Just a couple of lonely stellar gravekeepers swirling in a celestial cemetery.

It bears an eerie resemblance to how our solar system was born. Eons ago, the sun’s gravitational pull attracted a cloud of swirling dust that flattened into a protoplanetary disc. Eventually this dust cloud coalesced into spheroid planets, which continued their orbit around the host star. It seems eons from now the process may play in reverse.

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You know what they say: ashes to ashes, cosmic dust to dust.

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Lead Image: ESO/L. Calçada

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Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

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